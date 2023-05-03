Christian “Boris” Becker to Lead OneLight Sensing, LLC

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneLight Sensing, LLC announced today the appointment of Rear Admiral (Ret) Christian “Boris” Becker as President of OneLight Sensing, LLC. Becker completed his 30-plus year career in the U.S. Navy as the senior space acquisition officer and as the Commander of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, a technology focused organization with over 11,000 personnel around the globe. Becker will bring his experience in industry, the Department of Defense, and the Intelligence Community to focus on strategic long-range planning, development execution, and product rollout of OneLight Sensing’s optical technologies.

“We are very excited that Boris is joining the OneLight team,” said Jim Coward, the co-founder and CEO of OneLight Sensing. “Boris brings a wealth of skills, knowledge, and experience in leading the development and deployment of advanced technology to solve complex problems in service of our country. That combination of experience and capabilities will be instrumental in transitioning OneLight technology from the lab to the field.”

“It’s truly a privilege to join this team that Jim has built. I look forward to operating with the agility and pace of development that OneLight Sensing can bring to bear on hard problems for our customers and their missions,” said Becker.

Becker holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Boston University and Master of Science in Project Management from The George Washington University. Representing teams he led, his awards include the Department of the Navy and the National Reconnaissance Office Distinguished Service Medals.

About OneLight Sensing

OneLight Sensing (OLS) was created in November 2021 by spinning off the SA Photonics’ Sensing Division into a new, stand-alone company. OLS designs and delivers innovative solutions in the areas of lidar and hyperspectral imaging, wideband spatially coherent supercontinuum optical sources, and highly agile fiber-based laser sources. OLS leverages funding with strategic use of the Small Business Innovation Research programs (SBIR) for its product development and research.

