Chris Hetner, Former Cybersecurity Advisor To SEC Chair, Joins Stuart Levine & Associates

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ISA—Stuart Levine & Associates, a global leadership development and strategic communications company, today announced that Chris Hetner has joined the firm as a Senior Consultant.

Mr. Hetner served as the Senior Cybersecurity Advisor to the Chair of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and as Head of Cybersecurity for the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examination at the SEC. He also represented the Chair of the SEC as a senior member of the U.S. Department of the Treasury Financial Banking Information Infrastructure Committee.

“Chris Hetner joins Stuart Levine & Associates at a pivotal time when companies are dealing with new cyber rules from the SEC, increasingly sophisticated ransomware attacks, as well as the need to fortify cyber resilience across their teams and having the financial impact metrics to prove it,” said Stuart R. Levine, Chair & CEO, Stuart Levine & Associates. “His extensive experience makes him a perfect match for our go-to-market strategy, and he will help our clients achieve their most important business outcomes.”

“The addition of Chris Hetner underscores our mission to give corporate boards and chief executives the knowledge, skills, judgment, and strategy to effectively confront cyber risk,” said Christopher Clark, Senior Consultant, Stuart Levine & Associates.

“I am drawn to Stuart Levine & Associates’ unique approach to cybersecurity – one that puts analysis, on-demand support, and culture at the center of everything,” said Hetner. “I am excited to bring the value of the firm to companies around the globe, and help them protect their reputations, assets, and employees.”

The Stuart Levine & Associates Cyber Risk Team – our clients have access to in-boardroom support, regulatory oversight support, strategic cyber governance analysis, pre-board report materials analysis, post-board meeting support, CISO/CEO mentoring, strategic planning, and talent acquisition support.

