Chris Gagnon Joins TalentGuard’s Board of Directors

Chris Gagnon is a versatile business leader and brings 30+ years of talent management and organizational performance to the TalentGuard Board

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TalentGuard, the Workforce Upskilling Management company, announced the addition of Chris Gagnon to the company’s Board of Directors. Chris brings more than 30 years’ experience in people and organizational performance, along with expertise in driving high-level company growth and market expansion.

Chris is a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, leading a portfolio of digital solutions and helping companies reach organizational health and sustain performance by aligning organization design with culture, talent, change management, and leadership. Chris will advise TalentGuard on the best strategies and approaches to help innovative companies build skill-based and data-driven talent practices using TalentGuard’s AI-powered platform.

“We are pleased to welcome Chris Gagnon to our Board of Directors,” said Linda Ginac, Chairwoman and CEO of TalentGuard. “His impressive tenure and vast leadership experience at McKinsey makes him an ideal Board member. He brings a unique perspective on human resource transformation, corporate performance strategies and change management that will complement the expertise of our other directors. We look forward to his valuable contributions as we execute our growth strategy and pursue our primary objective to deliver data-driven workforce decisions for our customers. Companies with better skills win in the market.”

This news comes shortly after TalentGuard’s impressive start of the year, including highlights such as being awarded the title of Best Advance in Career Management and Planning Technology, opening a new office in Ireland, and being selected as a technology partner with some of the best companies in the world.

“I am honored to be joining the TalentGuard Board,” added Chris Gagnon. “What I love about TalentGuard is that since its inception, the company has been driven by its mission to fuel innovation in the talent management industry. Their focus on improving the development trajectory of people overtime directly improves a company performance. I look forward to supporting TalentGuard’s important role as a leading upskilling and talent development solution, especially during a critical period of demand brought on by challenges associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic.”

TalentGuard continues to scale globally and is currently hiring across several departments. To learn more, please visit their Careers Page.

About TalentGuard

TalentGuard helps companies define skills, lay out clear development paths for every employee and track the impact of development on business performance.

