Chris Cho Joins Gannett as President of Digital Marketing Solutions

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) announced today that Chris Cho will join the company on July 10 as President of Digital Marketing Solutions (DMS) to accelerate the growth and expansion of LocaliQ. LocaliQ is a digital marketing growth platform that helps businesses find, convert and keep customers with a suite of proprietary software that enables marketing automation, campaign management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and insight tools in addition to expert-led services to help businesses grow and thrive.









Cho brings over two decades of experience to this role, most recently as the Chief Product Officer at Axiom, a recruiting technology platform for legal talent resources, where he oversaw product, platform technology and go-to-market strategy. In his capacity, Cho was instrumental in launching new features and expanding the product portfolio.

“Chris Cho is a proven leader in the product field, and we are excited to welcome him to Gannett to drive the growth of our DMS business,” said Michael Reed, Gannett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As President, he will focus on expanding our DMS offerings as a differentiated marketing platform that serves clients across the country who rely on our innovation for their business’ success.”

Cho also previously served as the Global Chief Product Officer at Monster, where he led the restructuring efforts while launching a self-serve operation alongside a new jobseeker experience. He was Senior Vice President of Product at Radancy (TMP Worldwide) where he was responsible for the overall delivery of software products, including the TalentBrew recruitment marketing platform and was Senior Vice President of Product at Jibe and Head of Product Strategy at Talemetry. As an entrepreneur, Cho’s start-up, HR Integrations (HRNX), was acquired by Talemetry and remains the industry’s top provider of turn-key integrations between HR service providers and ATS/HR systems.

“I am energized to be joining Gannett to help further develop their impressive Digital Marketing Solutions business,” said Chris Cho. “Throughout my career, I have worked tirelessly to build and scale tech-enabled businesses and I am so excited to work with the unbelievably talented LocaliQ team to provide customers with innovative marketing solutions.”

Cho has served on the Board of Directors for the HR-XML / HR Open Standards Consortium and Court Appointed Special Advocates NYC. He is currently a Board member of Joynd and Joveo. He received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Georgia Tech.

