Chiplet Summit Helps Designers Create Huge Chips

Chiplets Reduce Development Time and Cost

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chiplet Summit debuts at the San Jose Doubletree Hotel on January 24-26, 2023. It focuses on techniques that extend Moore’s Law to ever-smaller dimensions. Chiplets reduce costs, increase modularity and scalability, and avoid wastage and manufacturing defects. Chiplets lead to better chips and faster time-to-market.

The Summit will feature major vendor keynotes, expert tables, and technology and market updates. It will also offer sessions on architectures, development methods, and applications, as well as panels on architectures and platforms, optimization, viable markets, and short-term and long-term trends. Designers will learn to develop high-performance chips at low cost. An exhibit area will showcase the latest products from industry leaders.

“Chiplets help designers control costs and schedules at the latest process nodes. They also allow capture of off-the-shelf designs,” said Chuck Sobey, Chiplet Summit General Chairperson. He noted that, “The event will bring specialists in all aspects of chip development together to ensure successful projects.”

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit showcases the emerging chiplet market. It features the people who are using chiplets in designs for processors, communications chips, and AI devices. The Summit is a product of Semper Technologies.

