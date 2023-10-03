Chiplet Summit Appoints Industry Consultant Mark Berry As Its Packaging and Test Expert

Mark Berry Brings Packaging and Test Expertise to Chiplet Summit





SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CS24–Chiplet Summit announces that international consultant Mark Berry will be its packaging and test expert for the event on February 6-8, 2024 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Mark will connect with new exhibitors, find exciting speakers, and emphasize the increasing importance of packaging and test in chip design.

Mark Berry has long emphasized driving down test costs and accelerating product introductions. As a VP at packaging leader Amkor, he headed business development for 120 customers at $500M/annually. As a test manager at chipmaker Freescale (formerly Motorola), he led many transceiver qualifications while improving margins by 20%.

“I believe Chiplet Summit can introduce advances in packaging and test to chip designers,” said consultant Mark Berry. “This is very important because designers must now consider both individual chiplets and the entire chip in every stage of development.”

“Chiplet designers must increase their focus on packaging and test to reduce costs and time-to-market,” said Chuck Sobey, Chiplet Summit General Chair. He noted that, “Mark Berry will help us cover the latest developments and emphasize co-design methods.”

To discuss exhibiting, contact:

Elizabeth Leventhal, Exhibit Sales Director



Elizabeth@ChipletSummit.com

+1.760.809.5755

To ask about the program, contact:

Lance Leventhal, Program Chairperson



Lance@ChipletSummit.com

+1.858.756.3327

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit, a product of Semper Technologies, showcases the emerging chiplet market.

