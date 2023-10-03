Home Business Wire Chiplet Summit Appoints Industry Consultant Mark Berry As Its Packaging and Test...
Business Wire

Chiplet Summit Appoints Industry Consultant Mark Berry As Its Packaging and Test Expert

di Business Wire

Mark Berry Brings Packaging and Test Expertise to Chiplet Summit


SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CS24–Chiplet Summit announces that international consultant Mark Berry will be its packaging and test expert for the event on February 6-8, 2024 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Mark will connect with new exhibitors, find exciting speakers, and emphasize the increasing importance of packaging and test in chip design.

Mark Berry has long emphasized driving down test costs and accelerating product introductions. As a VP at packaging leader Amkor, he headed business development for 120 customers at $500M/annually. As a test manager at chipmaker Freescale (formerly Motorola), he led many transceiver qualifications while improving margins by 20%.

“I believe Chiplet Summit can introduce advances in packaging and test to chip designers,” said consultant Mark Berry. “This is very important because designers must now consider both individual chiplets and the entire chip in every stage of development.”

“Chiplet designers must increase their focus on packaging and test to reduce costs and time-to-market,” said Chuck Sobey, Chiplet Summit General Chair. He noted that, “Mark Berry will help us cover the latest developments and emphasize co-design methods.”

To discuss exhibiting, contact:

Elizabeth Leventhal, Exhibit Sales Director

Elizabeth@ChipletSummit.com
+1.760.809.5755

To ask about the program, contact:

Lance Leventhal, Program Chairperson

Lance@ChipletSummit.com
+1.858.756.3327

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit, a product of Semper Technologies, showcases the emerging chiplet market.

Contacts

Elizabeth Leventhal

+1.760.809.5755

Press@ChipletSummit.com

Articoli correlati

Rocateq’s Statement on Settlement of Patent Infringement Lawsuits Filed by Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Business Wire Business Wire -
VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocateq and Gatekeeper Systems Inc. have settled their patent dispute in Federal Court and the U.S. International...
Continua a leggere

VMware Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN for the Sixth Year in a Row

Business Wire Business Wire -
Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of VisionPALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that it...
Continua a leggere

Smart and Automated Blinds and Shades Gain Momentum, Contributing to Global Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Blinds and Shades - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php