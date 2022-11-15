Chiplet Summit Announces Its Initial Keynote Schedule

Emphasis is on semiconductor design, packaging, test, and integration in the chiplet era.

The first annual Chiplet Summit, to occur on January 24-26, 2023 at the DoubleTree by Hilton San Jose, has now set its initial keynote schedule. Speakers will be:

Subi Kungeri, VP AI System Solutions, Applied Materials

Daniel Armbrust, Co-Founder, Silicon Catalyst, “Overview of the US Chips Act”

Sheng Lu, CEO, Corigine

Bob Brennan, VP/GM, Intel Foundry Services

Cliff Grossner and Bapi Vinnakota, Open Compute Project

There will also be short presentations by the UCIe (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express) Consortium, RISC-V International, and 3DInCites.

Keynote topics will include design methods, packaging, test and integration, standards, and meeting market needs. Attendees will learn how chiplets can make the latest chip designs take less time, cost less, and be more scalable. Presentations will focus on the newest stage, integration, which combines the chiplets and optimizes the entire device for throughput, cost, and manufacturability.

Summit General Chair, Chuck Sobey, says, “At our keynotes, attendees hear what industry leaders are planning. Creating a large chip by integrating standard and custom chiplets reduces design time and cost. Doing it effectively takes engineering, research, and development that optimizes the new integration stage.”

The Summit will cover the latest architectures and applications. Expert panels will discuss best choices, as well as optimization, likely breakthroughs and long-term trends. Pre-conference seminars will introduce chiplets and cover packaging, design methods, interfaces, integration, and the development of drop-in devices. Other features include an expert table session (with beer and pizza), and an annual update of technologies and markets.

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit showcases the emerging chiplet market. It features the people who are using chiplets in designs for processors, communications chips, and AI devices. The Summit is a product of Semper Technologies.

