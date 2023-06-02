Chinese Workers Want ChatGPT To Help With Decisions – automatica 2023 survey reveals

Survey of 1,000 employees in China

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—87 percent of employees in China welcome AI services like ChatGPT to help them make the right decision at the workplace. The same number of people though wants such digital tools to be instantly recognizable as machines. These are results of the automatica trend index 2023. For the study, 1,000 employees were surveyed in China on behalf of the leading trade fair for smart automation and robotics “automatica” (June 27 – June 30 in Munich, Germany).

“Robotics and Artificial Intelligence software like ChatGPT rapidly shape the workplace of the future. If we get the use of these technologies right, we can vastly improve workplaces,” says Patrick Schwarzkopf, advisory board member of automatica at Messe Munich in Germany.

The Five-Year plan for the robotics industry, released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in Beijing, focuses on making China a global leader of robot technology and industrial advancement. Global scarcity of electronic products reveals e.g. the need for additional capacity, which supports robot demand from this industry. The automotive industry also announced many investment plans. These investments are necessary to comply with the government’s plan to increase the share of new energy vehicles to 50% of new car registrations by 2035. At the same time China´s aging population causes shortage of labor and also drives the growth of robotic automation.

71 percent of people strongly believe that robots help manufacturers to deal with the lack of factory workers. The majority embraces the benefits smart machines can provide: 90 percent welcome robots in a factory, taking on harmful work like lifting heavy loads or dangerous tasks involving hazardous materials e.g. chemicals.

“We need to actively manage the transition to good collaboration between machines and humans, making sure that people are not left behind,” says Patrick Schwarzkopf. “How the workplace of the future will evolve is one of the key topics at the world´s leading exhibition for smart automation and robotics ‘automatica 2023’ June 27 – June 30 in Munich, Germany.”

