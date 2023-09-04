Home Business Wire China’s BULL Launches Master Power Track Socket, a Brilliant New Product Designed...
Business Wire

China’s BULL Launches Master Power Track Socket, a Brilliant New Product Designed by Giugiaro Architettura

di Business Wire

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The global trend towards a facelift in home furnishings is bringing revolutionary changes to small appliances, kitchenware, furniture, and even to the seemingly “insignificant” sockets. However, today’s sockets are considered a new product category given their use, aesthetics, safety and intelligent technologies, rather than a basic component for power supply.


Now a new type of socket, the BULL Master Power Track Socket, is making its global debut. It is specially designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, “an international supercar design master” and “Car Designer of the Century”, and fully supported by BULL, China’s leading brand of safe electrical devices.

The BULL Master Power Track Socket marks a genre-defining start of socket aesthetics without compromising on convenience and performance. Giugiaro mentioned on his official website that the product was inspired by the tail lights and dashboards of racing supercars so he calls it “a socket equivalent to supercar”. The world’s first socket with a supercar design will add a touch of aesthetics to your home.

“A socket equivalent to supercar” is an innovative product packed with features designed for different power consumption needs. The small appliances market has grown to more than $250 billion, raising more stringent requirements for home electrical outlets.

As BULL leads the way in improving the user experience with intelligent technology and strengths backed by 2,379 patents, the BULL Master Power Track Socket comes with the world’s first digital display with Safety Alert function for showing real-time power consumption and highlighting potential risks. As “the expert in safe electrical use”, BULL is famous for the fact that 7 out of 10 Chinese households use BULL products. “BULL’s 28 years of expertise in the field of electricity inspires me and helps elevate user experience,” said Giugiaro.

The BULL Master Power Track Socket becomes a trendsetter in the industry by tapping into the global trend for smarter and better design. It expands the imagination of what is possible in the field of electrical devices and will lead the way at home and abroad.

Contacts

Black Chen

400-883-2388

ppzx@gongniu.cn
https://www.gongniu.cn

Articoli correlati

Telechips, a Gamechanger of E/E Architecture with Its New Silicon Line-up for Future Mobility

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADAS--Telechips (KOSDAQ:054450) is gearing up to make its debut at IAA Mobility 2023, the annual global...
Continua a leggere

Medimaps Group Receives EU Certification Under the Medical Device Regulation

Business Wire Business Wire -
GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Medimaps Group, a Swiss/Global med-tech company specializing in image-processing software with AI capabilities for assessing bone health, announced...
Continua a leggere

CyberCube report: Nation-state cyber hot zones offer a view into the future of cyber war​

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cyber--Nation-state cyber threat activity will push the boundaries of war exclusion language, warns leading cyber risk analytics specialist...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php