Chimera Integrations Named SDM’s 2024 Integrator of the Year, Leading the Security Industry in Innovation, Community, and Growth

Prestigious award highlights Chimera Integrations’ focus on employee and community connections, cutting-edge technology, and financial success, positioning them as the top integrator in North America





SYRACUSE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Security–Chimera Integrations, a security systems integrator known for its innovative and solutions-based approach, is proud to announce that it has been named SDM’s 2024 Systems Integrator of the Year. This prestigious award, regarded as the most coveted in the security integration industry, recognizes Chimera as the leading integrator across North America. The award celebrates Chimera’s remarkable performance in three key areas: employee and community engagement, technological innovation, and financial growth, which have all contributed to its exceptional industry standing.

Chimera’s recognition comes at a time of tremendous growth for the company. Since its founding in 2017, Chimera has expanded rapidly, increasing its revenue by 900% in just three years and growing from a small team of 13 to over 50 employees across multiple locations. This growth has been driven by the company’s unique approach of blending cutting-edge technology with a commitment to community and employee development. Chimera’s dedication to these principles has earned it both industry acclaim and widespread client trust.

“ Being named SDM’s 2024 Integrator of the Year is a validation of everything we stand for at Chimera,” said Casey White, President and Founder of Chimera Integrations. “ Our focus has always been on doing things differently — building strong connections with our employees and community, embracing the latest technologies, and ensuring that our financial success translates into value for those we serve. This award is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

Justin Stearns, Vice President and Partner, added, “ Our ability to grow and innovate stems directly from our willingness to push the boundaries with new technologies, without being tied down by legacy systems. This award is not only a testament to our technical capabilities but to our belief that a company should serve as a community pillar, creating positive impact beyond just business.”

Chimera Integrations’ achievements are further supported by impressive financial milestones. The company’s five-year revenue growth trajectory is forecast to reach $15 million by 2025, a significant increase from $4 million in 2021. This financial success enables Chimera to continually reinvest in both its operations and community, furthering its mission to create safer, smarter environments for clients.

Chimera Integrations is a leading security systems integrator specializing in the design, installation, and service of advanced security solutions. With a focus on customized, cutting-edge technology, Chimera delivers innovative security systems that protect and enhance businesses and communities across New York and beyond. Recognized as SDM’s 2024 Systems Integrator of the Year and listed on the INC 5000 for rapid growth, Chimera prides itself on its commitment to community engagement, employee development, and technological advancement.

