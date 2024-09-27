Chillz U.S. Acquires Event-Tech Platform WYA, Expanding Presence in U.S. Event Market

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chillz U.S., parent company of Linkstub, announced today that they have acquired event-tech company WYA.





WYA was formed in 2022 and provides premium event-management software to organizations across the United States. WYA’s offerings include a variety of ticket-selling, safety, and communication tools primarily used on college campuses.

“As Linkstub and Chillz continue to expand platform capabilities and customer base, the acquisition of WYA will allow us to accelerate our growth into new markets” said Yoav Mizrachi, CEO of Linkstub and Chillz.

“Chillz’s robust product suite and unique positioning in the enterprise market will expand our reach in the event space” said Matthew Geiling, Co-founder and CEO of WYA. “We are extremely excited for this next chapter and look forward to joining the Chillz team.”

The Experience Economy in which Linkstub and Chillz operate has grown tremendously since COVID-19 and is projected to reach $2.1 trillion by 2032. Technology has been playing an increasingly important role in the industry, with more organizations needing access to virtual payment processing, marketing, and security features. As the industry makes its advancement towards AI, Chillz is on the forefront of bringing the next generation of tools to experience organizations around the world.

“Chillz has dynamic tech, a strong leadership team, and a competitive market advantage that will allow it to scale dramatically in the coming years” said Mason Menin, Co-founder and CEO of WYA. “We are thrilled to become a part of their journey and leverage our experience and product for their company.”

About Chillz

Chillz is a fast-growing technology company that provides a comprehensive and user-friendly event management platform for businesses of all sizes. Their mission is to empower event organizers with the tools they need to plan, promote, and sell tickets for their events with ease.

They offer a range of features including branded event pages, ticketing, marketing tools, team management, and advanced integration. The platform is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, streamlining the event curation process.

Chillz is the owner behind the technology and brand of Linkstub, which has established itself as a commanding presence in the U.S. event space.

