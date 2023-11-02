Home Business Wire Children’s Nebraska Sees 87% Decrease in Food Waste and Late Trays with...
Children’s Nebraska Sees 87% Decrease in Food Waste and Late Trays with Integration of Oneview Healthcare’s Digital Meal Ordering

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a recently published case study by Oneview Healthcare, Children’s Nebraska reported that they are now experiencing an 87% decrease in wasted and late food trays after implementing the Oneview Healthcare’s Care Experience Platform (CXP).




Through this platform, they are utilizing the Meal Ordering application that allows patients to order their meals from the bedside digitally. This new feature enabled Children’s Nebraska’s staff to reduce their call center volume with an 95% patient compliance rate with the bedside tool.

Children’s Nebraska saw these results after they decided to expand their footprint in 2021 by adding a new wing to their hospital and updating some facilities with in-room patient features. This included creating a larger kitchen with more menu offerings and implementing the Oneview CXP.

“The system is working smoothly, and we have a very high compliance rate. Especially nurses like the functionality of ordering meals from the room tablets,” said the Children’s Nebraska Food Services Manager, Mindy Coolman, “They don’t want to have to deal with paper menus anymore.”

To hear the full story, download the case study and join the Food Services Manager from Children’s Nebraska on Tuesday, December 12 at 2:00pm CST for a live webinar.

About Oneview Healthcare

Serving hospitals and healthcare systems, academic medical centers, and pediatric hospitals worldwide, Oneview Healthcare’s Care Experience Platform (CXP) provides a unified set of digital tools in a single bedside solution. Oneview’s CXP connects patients, families and care teams with services, education, and information during hospital stays. Fully automated, integrated, and personalized, hospitals using Oneview positively impact safe and timely discharges while streamlining nursing workflows.

For more information, please visit www.oneviewhealthcare.com.

About Children’s Nebraska

To improve the life of every child: At Children’s Nebraska, this is our mission — and it’s the heart of everything we do. As the region’s pediatric healthcare leader, we’re dedicated to exceptional care, advocacy, research and education. Whether we’re providing care for critically ill children or championing child-centered legislation, we strive to improve the lives of children, families, and entire communities.

Children’s Nebraska is the only full-service, pediatric hospital and medical center in Nebraska, providing expertise in more than 50 pediatric specialty services to children across a five-state region and beyond.

For more information, please visit https://www.childrensnebraska.org/.

