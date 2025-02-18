Chicago Metro Area has Highest Concentration of Risk for Severe Hail, Winds and Tornadoes: CoreLogic

2025 CoreLogic Severe Convective Storm Risk Report highlights shift to “outbreak-type” severe weather days after reviewing 133 days of damaging hail last year

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreLogic®, a leader in global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions, released its 2025 Severe Convective Storm Risk Report aimed to guide risk management decisions across the insurance ecosystem including the underwriting, claims and restoration industries. The report highlights trends and patterns in frequency, severity and geographic distribution of severe convective storm (SCS) activity over the last year and into 2025. This year’s report also leverages CoreLogic’s Climate Risk Analytics solutions to detail how and where climate resilient buildings need to be developed.

The analysis highlights an important trend for insurance carriers to recognize: the shift to “outbreak-type” severe weather days—intense but concentrated events—rather than prolonged stretches of severe weather. An example of this kind of highly concentrated outbreak occurred in Denton, Texas, and St. Charles, Mo., where damaging hail (2” in diameter or greater) fell on nearly 60,000 homes in a single day (March 12, 2024). These outbreak-type events can lead to surges in insurance claims, creating an extreme and immediate demand on claim adjusters and reconstruction resources.

The report details hail, tornado wind and straight-line wind risk by state and metro area. The Chicago metro area has the largest concentration of risk for all three with nearly three million homes at risk of damage from hail, and more than three million homes at risk of tornado or straight-line wind damage. These homes have a combined $1.4 billion in reconstruction costs value, highlighting how much potential exists to be damaged.

“Severe convective storms spotlight the significant and evolving challenges that arise at the intersection of hazard and property. It is a problem which both insurers and homeowners will have to grapple with,” said Jon Schneyer, research & content director at CoreLogic. “The big swings we’re seeing in intense storms are impacting different parts of the country where development is highest. This means everyone should take steps to increase their home's resilience. Preventative actions, regular maintenance and awareness are essential to storm preparedness.”

The report also highlights potential scenarios for future SCS activity, based on three different climate scenarios, leveraging CoreLogic’s proprietary Climate Risk Analytics solution. The analysis found the most significant changes in SCS risk are in the South and the Midwest U.S., regions that are likely to face disproportionately higher impacts from large hail, powerful winds, and tornadoes.

These kinds of analyses and tools provide a critical backdrop for risk and resilience planning. By preparing for the dynamic impacts of changing weather patterns, insurers can manage losses effectively, maintain financial stability, and contribute to the resilience of communities facing increased SCS risks. Similarly, by educating themselves on the changing nature of SCS activity, consumers can take actions to protect their homes, property, and communities, which can also potentially impact insurance premiums. These protective actions can include maintaining a home’s building envelope, anchoring outdoor furniture or installing an impact resistant roof.

