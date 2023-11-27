CHG Healthcare Named 2024 Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Foundry’s Computerworld announces CHG Healthcare as a 2024 Best Place to Work in IT. This award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. Organizations will be included in coverage on Computerworld.com along with results from the 2024 Best Places to Work in IT survey. CHG took fourth place overall on this year’s list of midsize companies.





“The CHG IT Services division is built on the company’s People-First corporate culture that delivers a unique blend of ‘the best team players who are the right team players’,” said Dean Lythgoe, Vice President of Information Technology at CHG. “They are deep experts who bring their best selves to the complex and demanding work of sustaining and protecting a thriving, growing business.”

CHG was recognized for its generous benefits, flexible and remote work options, high employee engagement, and clear career paths that include achievable milestones. Employee retention and satisfaction also scored highly, as did CHG’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategies.

“Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business. IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year’s winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill, and diversify their teams,” said Rob O’Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. “These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment.”

Several of the members of CHG’s IT team weighed in on what they appreciate about the company.

“CHG is a great place to work because they truly care about their people,” said Steve Peacock, IT Security Analyst. “Right before I started work, we had a death in the family. My leader, knowing that someone was leaving their team, made sure I took enough time off to make sure I was okay. They did not care that I was training and needed to get up to speed quickly, my mental well-being was more important. I’ve never worked for a company with core values like this.”

“CHG’s unique people-centric culture empowers each individual to embrace their authentic selves, which fosters an environment that encourages holistic growth and thriving personally and professionally,” added Kamrie Chapman, IT Security Manager.

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry’s Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About CHG Healthcare

Since founding the locum tenens industry in 1979, CHG Healthcare has been powerfully serving the healthcare workforce to make a difference in human lives. Through our trusted brands — CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, RNnetwork, Global Medical Staffing, Locumsmart, and Modio — we provide temporary and permanent placement of physicians, allied health professionals, and nurses to healthcare facilities across America (and even in international destinations). Thanks to dynamic partnerships, we’re helping clients build a more sustainable healthcare workforce. Our unique culture of caring and purpose benefits the lives of our people, while also extending to the communities where we live. Learn more at chghealthcare.com.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today’s abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld’s award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world’s largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

