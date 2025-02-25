CHG Healthcare Announces Acquisition of CareerMD

The career management platform will help further CHG’s mission to support clinicians throughout their careers.

MIDVALE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CHG Healthcare, a leading staffing agency specializing in physician recruitment, has acquired CareerMD, a career management platform offering both digital and live events to help clinicians find their first job out of training.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to expand our offerings for clinicians and continue to advocate for them,” said Valerie Gersten, founder, and CEO of CareerMD. “We’ve worked with CHG Healthcare and its companies for many years and have long admired the firm’s reputation and leadership of the industry. We have a shared vision for growing the CareerMD platform and look forward to continued collaboration to support physicians and other healthcare providers.”

CareerMD launched as an online resource for medical students in 1996 and, since then, has developed into a trusted and established platform to help physicians and healthcare providers enter the workforce and navigate their careers. They host more than 100 in-person career fairs at teaching hospitals across the country each year, virtual career fairs in more than 36 specialties, a job board, and other resources to help physicians and allied health professionals in their career search. CareerMD will continue to operate as a standalone company.

“CareerMD has established a great reputation with physicians, training programs, and healthcare organizations across the country, and we’re excited to welcome them to the CHG family of brands,” said Scott Boecker, CHG’s Chief Digital Officer. “With this acquisition, we aim to help CareerMD expand their product offerings. It will bolster our support for clinicians throughout their career journey.”

About CareerMD

CareerMD is a physician career management platform that provides both traditional and new media recruiting products and services to 2,000+ healthcare organizations nationwide. CareerMD helps thousands of recruiters at leading healthcare organizations across the country find the right candidates. With offerings that have been carefully built and refined over decades, CareerMD has been relied upon by more than 700,000 clinicians at some point in their careers. Learn more at careermd.com.

About CHG Healthcare:

Since founding the locum tenens industry in 1979, CHG Healthcare has been powerfully serving the healthcare workforce to make a difference in human lives. Through our trusted brands — CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, Global Medical Staffing, Locumsmart, and Modio — we provide temporary and permanent placement of physicians and allied health professionals to healthcare facilities across America (and even in international destinations). Thanks to dynamic partnerships, we’re helping clients build a more sustainable healthcare workforce. Our unique culture of caring and purpose benefits the lives of our people, while also extending to the communities where we live. Learn more at chghealthcare.com.

