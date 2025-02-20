Chewy Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, announced today that David Reeder, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 5, 2025 at 7:45 AM PT.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents and partners everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products and services, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch to build brand loyalty and drive repeat purchasing. We seek to continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, as our websites and mobile applications allow our pet parents to manage their pets’ health, wellness, and merchandise needs, while enabling them to conveniently shop for our products. We partner with approximately 3,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, and we create and offer our own private brands. Through our websites and mobile applications, we offer our customers approximately 115,000 products and services offerings, to bring what we believe is a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

Investor Contact:

ir@chewy.com

Media Contact:

Diane Pelkey

dpelkey@chewy.com