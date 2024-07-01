Chetu Reaches New Milestone: 14th Consecutive Type 2 SOC 1® Certification

Independent Audit Reaffirms Software Solution Provider’s Unwavering Commitment to Client’s Data Security and Integrity

SUNRISE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AICPA–Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, today announced it has received its 14th consecutive System and Organization Controls for Service Organizations’ ICFR Type 2 SOC 1® accreditation. This milestone is a testament to Chetu’s unwavering dedication to upholding the highest information security and data integrity standards.





This rigorous, independent audit, conducted in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards, confirms that Chetu’s internal controls for security, availability, and processing integrity are operating effectively. It further demonstrates the company’s dedication to safeguarding customer data.

“Earning our 14th consecutive Type 2 SOC 1® certification is evidence of our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu. “It showcases our dedication to maintaining a robust security posture and adapting our controls to the ever-evolving technology landscape. Our clients can rest assured that their data is safe with Chetu.

“We are proud to offer our clients the peace of mind that comes with knowing their data is protected by a trusted partner,” Khatri added.

A Gold Standard in Information Security

The Type 2 SOC 1® certification is a globally recognized benchmark for service organizations, demonstrating that they have undergone a thorough examination of their service activities and meet the rigorous standards for controls over information technology and related security processes.

For more information on Chetu’s certifications and compliance or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

