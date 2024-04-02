Chetu Foundation Joins United Nations’ Celebration of Akshaya Patra’s Child Hunger-Fighting Success in India

UN Recognizes Akshaya Patra’s Landmark Four Billion School Meals

“We are thrilled that the United Nations has recognized India’s success in addressing child hunger,” said Shaili Bansal, executive director of the Chetu Foundation. “The Indian government selected Akshaya Patra to represent the country at the UN event, a testament to the transformative power of its work.”

Atal and Shaili Bansal, Co-Founders of the Foundation, joined in celebrating Akshaya Patra’s landmark “Four Billion Meals” served to schoolchildren in India. Earlier this year, the Chetu Foundation donated $60,000 to Akshaya Patra to help feed students in India.

“We are honored to support Akshaya Patra in its mission to feed schoolchildren,” said Atal Bansal, CEO and Founder of Chetu. “Many parents often send their children to school primarily for the meals provided by Akshaya Patra, which nourishes both minds and bodies.”

Founded in 2000, Akshaya Patra, which operates 72 kitchens, provides mid-day meals to more than 2.2 million children per day in over 23,000 government schools across India.

Navin Goel, CEO of Akshaya Patra Foundation USA, expressed the organization’s honor at being recognized for successfully combatting child hunger in India.

“We are committed to providing sustainable solutions to child hunger and improving educational access,” he added. “The support of the Bansals and the Chetu Foundation is invaluable in helping us reach our goals.”

Goel emphasized Akshaya Patra’s mission to ensure that no child in India is deprived of an education because of hunger, with the goal to feed 3 million children daily by 2025.

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Infosys N.R. Narayana Murthy, and Chairman of the Akshaya Patra Foundation Shri Madhu Pandit Dasa represented the non-profit and gave keynote addresses on its hunger-fighting achievements at the UN event.

For more information on the Chetu Foundation, please visit chetufoundation.org. To donate and support Akshaya Patra, please visit www.apusa.org.

About Chetu

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 14 locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu Foundation

Founded in 2018, the Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation’s mission is based on the principles of “Empowering Children,” “Improving the Quality of Life,” “Giving Back to Communities,” and “Creating and Sustaining Change.” To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit chetufoundation.org.

About Akshaya Patra

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending classroom hunger in India by providing free mid-day meals to children in schools. The Foundation started with a noble mission of providing 1,500 free meals to underprivileged children in 2000. Over the past two decades, the organization has developed and operates 72 innovative centralized kitchens that prepare 10,000 to 250,000 meals in 6 hours. Over 800 temperature-controlled food delivery vans transport these meals to schools six days a week. www.apusa.org.

