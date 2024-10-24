Home Business Wire Chetu Earns Gold ‘Company of the Year’ Honor at the 14th Annual...
Chetu Earns Gold ‘Company of the Year’ Honor at the 14th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Business

di Business Wire

Global Software Solutions Provider Achieves “Gold Trifecta” at the 2024 Globee® Awards With Wins at International Business, Golden Bridge, and American Business Competitions

SUNRISE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Brightspot–Chetu, a leading global software solutions and support services provider, proudly announces it has been recognized as the gold winner of the prestigious “Company of the Year” award in the Technology Category at the 14th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Business (International). This marks Chetu’s sixth Globee® and completes a “Gold Trifecta” in 2024 for the company, adding to its previous wins this year at the Golden Bridge and American Business awards.




“Earning the top honor is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our entire team,” said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. “With over 2,800 employees worldwide contributing to our success, this ‘Gold Trifecta’ truly belongs to every member of the Chetu family.”

The Globee® Awards for Business celebrate outstanding businesses and professionals worldwide, recognizing their achievements across various industries.

San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards, extended her congratulations, stating: “We are proud to honor the incredible accomplishments of this year’s winners. Chetu has demonstrated leadership and innovation that truly stand out on the global stage. Congratulations to all the winners for their dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence.”

For more information about Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.chetu.com.

About the Globee® Awards

Globee® Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for Achievement (Women in Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Innovation (aka Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for USA (American Business). Learn more about the Globee® Awards at https://globeeawards.com

Contacts

pr@chetu.com
954-355-6282

