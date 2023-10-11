Chethan Visweswar Joins the Movius Executive Team

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Movius, the leading global provider of cloud-based, secure, and purpose-driven communications software, today announced Chethan Visweswar has joined the company’s executive team as Chief Product Officer. In this new role, Visweswar will oversee key elements of the company’s product innovation team while increasing both process efficiencies and profitability.





Movius provides mobile industry-leading software-driven Phone 3.0™ and GenAI service in over 62 industry categories, including financial services, professional services, healthcare, pharmaceutical, transportation, public sector, education, not-for-profit, and small to medium-sized businesses.

“Chethan’s depth of knowledge in the SaaS space, combined with his advanced leadership skills, are the perfect ingredients to help propel Movius into, and beyond, our next phase of rapid growth,” said Ananth Siva, CEO at Movius.

Visweswar brings with him nearly 30 years of software and technology experience, building large-scale enterprises and consumer applications. Most recently, he served as the Global Vice President of Products for Nextiva, where he led that company’s transformation from a VOIP solution provider to a communication SaaS company while doubling the customer base and revenues. He was also the Chief Technology Officer at Zoosk, where he led the organization to support a global dating business in 18 countries with 60 million monthly active users and oversaw the Zoosk merger with Spark Networks.

About Movius

Movius is a mobile communication company that provides a complete work and personal separation solution on any smartphone. MultiLine™ by Movius is the trusted solution for using mobile voice, text, and WhatsApp for business and customer communications globally. This mobile communication evolution is what the company calls Phone 3.0™. Leading banks and other enterprises around the world use the company’s unified, secure communication platform to connect with their customers in more convenient, cost-effective, and compliant ways. Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Movius works with leading global partners like T-Mobile US, SingTel, 3 Hong Kong, BlackBerry, and BT Global. To learn more about Movius, visit www.movius.ai.

