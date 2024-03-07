Chemours Provides Update on Internal Review

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As previously disclosed, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CC), with the assistance of independent outside counsel, has been overseeing an internal review. The review relates to an anonymous report made to the Chemours Ethics Hotline regarding the matters described below. A substantially complete report of the findings of the internal review was delivered to the full Board on March 5, 2024.





Chair Dawn Farrell said “The Chemours Board of Directors takes these issues very seriously and appreciates the diligent efforts by the Audit Committee, with support from its counsel and Company management, to review these matters. We are also grateful for the leadership and dedication of our interim CEO and CFO, their senior management team and all our employees at our business units for their work every day to serve our valued customers.”

The Audit Committee review determined that there was a lack of transparency with the Company’s Board of Directors by the members of senior management who were placed on administrative leave last week due to the payables and receivables timing actions described below, and their effect on free cash flow targets at the end of the relevant periods. As a result, the Audit Committee concluded that, in connection with the actions described below, the members of senior management who were placed on administrative leave last week violated the Company’s Code of Ethics applicable to the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, and the Controller relating to the ”promot[ion of] full, fair, accurate, timely and understandable disclosure.”

The findings of the internal review do not affect the preliminary, unaudited estimates of operating results and other financial measures as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023 as disclosed in the Company’s press release dated February 29, 2024.

The Audit Committee’s determinations, based on the review conducted with the assistance of independent outside counsel, included, among other things, that the members of senior management who were placed on administrative leave last week engaged in efforts in the fourth quarter of 2023 to delay payments to certain vendors that were originally due to be paid in the fourth quarter of 2023 until the first quarter of 2024, and to accelerate the collection of receivables into the fourth quarter of 2023 that were originally not due to be received until the first quarter of 2024. The Audit Committee found that these individuals engaged in these efforts in part to meet free cash flow targets that the Company had communicated publicly, and which also would be part of a key metric for determining incentive compensation applicable to executive officers. As noted above, there was a lack of transparency with the Company’s Board of Directors by the members of senior management who were placed on administrative leave with respect to these actions.

As previously disclosed, as of December 31, 2023, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents totaled approximately $1.8 billion, of which $1.2 billion was unrestricted. The Audit Committee and Company management continue to work on assessing the net impact on cash flow measures of the working capital timing actions detailed above, which had the effect of significantly increasing the cash flow measures, including free cash flow, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, with a corresponding anticipated decrease in these measures in the first quarter of 2024. The Audit Committee review also determined that similar actions, though to a lesser extent, were taken in the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting in a significant increase in these cash flow measures for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and a decrease in these measures in the first quarter of 2023. The Company is working diligently to complete its year-end reporting process, including its review of internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023, and to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC as promptly as practicable.

As noted above, the Audit Committee review relates to an anonymous report made to the Chemours Ethics Hotline that was not elevated to the General Counsel or the Audit Committee, until the matter was identified in connection with the Company’s year-end 2023 external audit process. The Audit Committee determined that the failure resulted from inadequate controls and procedures regarding the evaluation and escalation of hotline reports and poor judgment by certain employees who handle the intake of such reports.

As a result of the foregoing, the Company is evaluating one or more potential material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023 with respect to maintaining effective controls related to the control environment, including the effectiveness of the “tone at the top” set by certain members of senior management and the information and communication components of the COSO internal control framework, including controls over the Chemours Ethics Hotline program. Accordingly, the Company expects to report on material weaknesses as of December 31, 2023 and its related remediation plans in its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

