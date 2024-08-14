Chemours Opens State-of-the-Art Battery Innovation Center to Accelerate the Evolution of Electric Vehicle Batteries

The facility will enable more sustainable, cost-effective, and high-performing EV batteries

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CC–The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global leader in delivering innovative performance chemistry, today announced the opening of the Chemours Battery Innovation Center (CBIC), a first-in-its-class laboratory facility located at the Chemours Discovery Hub in Newark, Delaware. A multi-million-dollar investment, the CBIC supports the testing and scaling of next generation battery technologies, to enable more sustainable, cost-effective, energy-efficient, and high-performing batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs).









“Chemours has a rich history of using our unmatched knowledge of chemistry to develop innovations that help solve our customers’ biggest challenges,” said Denise Dignam, President and Chief Executive Officer at Chemours. “The Chemours Battery Innovation Center is a state-of-the-art lab and investment in the long-term potential of improving the sustainability footprint and performance of hybrid and electric vehicle batteries. We are committed to supporting the electrification of the automotive industry through collaboration and putting our team’s deep technical expertise to work.”

“Delaware is on the cutting-edge of technology worldwide thanks in large part to investments like this, where Chemours has turned to the workforce around Newark to launch their state-of-the-art laboratory facility,” said Senator Chris Coons of Delaware. “I’m all charged up to see Delaware lead the way in battery innovations that will bring about a cleaner future.”

“Innovation is the Delaware way, and that’s exactly what we’re celebrating today,” said Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “Through this new, state-of-the-art Battery Innovation Center, Chemours is helping propel us closer toward actualizing a clean energy future for all.”

The CBIC leverages Chemours’ application development expertise to drive innovation in partnership with customers to scale production of more sustainable, high-performance lithium-ion batteries (LiBs). The facility will serve as a technical support lab for partners and customers to collaborate with Chemours’ engineers to iterate, pilot, and adopt novel approaches to fabricating cost-effective LiBs.

“Electric vehicles are an essential part of the clean energy transition, and Chemours is dedicated to applying our advanced chemistry and material science knowledge to accelerate the electric future,” said Gerardo Familiar, President of Advanced Performance Materials at Chemours. “For example, our Teflon™ fluoropolymer binders are vital in developing solvent-free battery electrode manufacturing, which unlocks the path for more cost-effective and energy-efficient vehicles. Through the Chemours Battery Innovation Center, we can enable the adoption and scalability of this novel dry electrode coating technology to advance the capabilities of LiBs and the electric vehicle industry.”

The CBIC’s state-of-the-art equipment and data analytics capabilities enable predictive modeling to help EV manufacturers adopt this novel battery manufacturing technology to make better-performing EVs a reality.

