Chemours Names Tony Satterthwaite to Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, today announced the appointment of Livingston “Tony” Satterthwaite to its Board of Directors, effective June 12.









“ I’m pleased to welcome Tony as the newest member of Chemours’ Board of Directors,” said Dawn Farrell, Chair of the Board of Chemours. “ Tony brings extensive leadership and board experience and has a proven track record of driving business growth, making him a great addition to our already seasoned Board.”

Tony currently serves as Senior Vice President at Cummins, Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a global power leader in manufacturing diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products, where he leads the Information Technology and Digital Corporate teams. Over his 36-year tenure at Cummins, Tony has held numerous leadership positions across the company’s global businesses and operations, including serving as President of Power Generation, President of the Distribution Business, President and Chief Operating Officer, and others. Tony will retire from Cummins in September 2024.

“ With over 35 years of leadership experience and a distinguished career, Tony brings a wealth of knowledge to the Chemours Board,” said Denise Dignam, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chemours. “ I look forward to working collaboratively with Tony and am confident his expertise and insights will be valuable to the Board.”

Tony also currently serves on the Board of Directors for IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX), the National Association of Manufacturers, and the Cummins Foundation. He is also an Industrial Advisory Council Member for Amprius, Inc. Tony holds an MBA from Stanford University and an undergraduate degree in civil engineering from Cornell University.

