Chemours Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CC–The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, announced it will release third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on October 26, 2023. The company will conduct its third quarter 2023 webcast conference call on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.





To allow for more Q&A and discussion during the call, Chemours will post a full transcript of its prepared remarks, charts, and earnings press release on October 26, 2023, after the close of the market. The earnings call will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, October 27, 2023, with Q&A. The call is open to the public and can be accessed via live webcast and teleconference.

Conference Call: Please visit investors.chemours.com for a link to the live webcast and to view the accompanying slides. Replay: A webcast replay will be available at investors.chemours.com.

About The Chemours Company



The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. The company has approximately 6,600 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 2,900 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

Contacts

INVESTORS

Brandon Ontjes

VP, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations

+1.302.773.3300

investor@chemours.com

Kurt Bonner

Manager, Investor Relations

+1.302.773.0026

investor@chemours.com

NEWS MEDIA

Cassie Olszewski

Manager, Media Relations & Financial Communications

+1.302.219.7140

media@chemours.com