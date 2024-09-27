Chelsea Clinton, Ashley Graham, Arianna Huffington & AI Expert Allie K. Miller Headline Inaugural Women in AI Summit Hosted by ATTN: and The Female Quotient

HALF-DAY SUMMIT BRINGS TOGETHER INFLUENTIAL VOICES IN AI, MARKETING, MEDIA, AND ENTERTAINMENT

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ATTN:, the leading purpose-driven, storytelling media company and a division of Candle Media, and The Female Quotient (The FQ), an experience and media company advancing gender equality in the workplace, today announced the inaugural Women in AI Summit, set to take place on November 13, 2024 at Webster Hall in New York. The summit, hosted in collaboration with Microsoft Advertising, HP Inc., and Amazon Web Services (AWS), will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including author and advocate Chelsea Clinton, supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham, Thrive Global Founder & CEO Arianna Huffington, leading AI experts Allie K. Miller and Dr. Joy Buolamwini, and New York City’s first-ever Chief Technology Officer Minerva Tantoco, with more to be announced soon.





This groundbreaking event will bring together some of the most influential voices in AI, marketing, media, and entertainment for a half-day summit designed to foster an engaging and actionable dialogue around the future of AI and its impact on women.

Despite the rapid advancement of AI, women currently represent only 26% of the global AI workforce. This summit seeks to change that narrative by providing a platform for meaningful conversations aimed at closing the gender gap in AI much sooner than the broader gender gap, which is projected to take over 130 years to bridge.

Hosted in collaboration with Microsoft Advertising, HP Inc., and AWS, the inaugural Women in AI Summit takes place November 13, from 1PM – 6PM ET at New York’s Webster Hall.

To foster the next generation, ATTN: & The FQ are jointly launching a Women in AI Cohort. This is an innovative 6-month program for 10 recipients is designed to equip up-and-coming leaders across marketing, media, and entertainment with community, skills, and insights to harness the power of AI to elevate the work and their careers. Details on how to apply or submit a nomination for the AI cohort are forthcoming.

“We are at the dawn of the AI revolution, and we have the unique opportunity to ensure that women are leaders in this space,” said Talia Bender Small, President of The Female Quotient. “Putting women at the forefront of the conversation creates perspectives, prevents biased algorithms, and upholds ethical standards – it isn’t about fairness – it’s a strategic imperative. We are proud to partner with ATTN: as we bring together transformative leaders and lead the charge in amplifying women’s voices in AI.”

“AI is transforming creative industries, with estimates showing that AI could create over 60 million new jobs by 2025. But to truly unlock its potential, women must play a key role in shaping the future,” said Taryn Crouthers, President of ATTN:. “We’re honored to join forces with The FQ on our inaugural Women in AI Summit and Women in AI Cohort. This groundbreaking partnership is focused on equipping women across the marketing, media and entertainment industries with the knowledge and tools they need to lead in the AI revolution.”

The Women in AI Summit is the beginning of a larger movement to ensure that women are fully represented and actively shaping the future of AI. Event highlights include:

Panel Discussions: The summit will feature panels on a range of topics, including AI’s impact on storytelling, the role of AI for creators, the future of advertising and strategies for better investing in female leaders in AI.

Actionable Dialogues: Attendees will engage in meaningful discussions aimed at driving practical and equitable AI use-cases across industries.

Networking Opportunities: The event will also provide a unique opportunity for leaders across industries to connect and collaborate on advancing women in AI.

The Women in AI summit is part of a larger partnership between The FQ and ATTN: focused on addressing issues women face in the workplace and closing gender gaps across industries. For more information on the Women in AI Summit and to register, please visit thefemalequotient.equalitylounge.com/womeninaisummit.

ATTN: is a media company and social publisher that bridges entertainment with topical issues to create a more informed world. Masters of modern storytelling, ATTN:’s creative shop leverages its publisher roots to put brands at the center of culture and, ultimately, the center of attention. ATTN: is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high quality, category-defining brands and franchises.

The Female Quotient (The FQ) is a woman-owned business creating experiences, media, and research for conscious leaders and companies committed to advancing women in the workplace. As an engine of equality, The FQ offers visibility and connections for women at a global scale. The FQ’s signature Equality Lounge® has changed the business agenda at tentpole business conferences including CES, Davos, Cannes Lions, and more. As the Business of Equality®, The FQ’s mission is to change the equation and close the gender gap. For more information on the Business of Equality®, visit thefemalequotient.com and join the equality conversation on social @femalequotient on LinkedIn and Instagram.

