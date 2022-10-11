Chegg to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the third quarter of 2022, which ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the third-quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-855-327-6837 or outside the U.S. +1-631-891-4304. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu.

An audio replay will be available from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on November 1, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on November 8, 2022, by calling 1-844-512-2921 or outside the U.S. +1-412-317-6671, with Conference ID 10020493. An audio archive of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com.

About Chegg

Millions of people all around the world Learn with Chegg. Our mission is to improve learning and learning outcomes by putting students first. We support life-long learners starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers. The Chegg platform provides products and services to support learners to help them better understand their academic course materials, and also provides personal and professional development skills training, to help them achieve their learning goals. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Tracey Ford, IR@chegg.com

Media Contact
Tonya B. Hudson, press@chegg.com

