Home Business Wire Chegg to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Business Wire

Chegg to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the first quarter of 2024, which ended March 31, 2024, on Monday, April 29, 2024, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.


To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018 or outside the US +1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu. Participants can also access the call using the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

An audio replay will be available from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on April 29, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 6, 2024, by calling 1-844-512-2921 or outside the U.S. +1-412-317-6671 with Access ID 13745716. An audio archive of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com.

About Chegg

Millions of people all around the world learn with Chegg. No matter the goal, level, or style, Chegg helps learners learn with confidence. We provide 24/7 on-demand support, and our personalized learning assistant leverages the power of artificial intelligence (“AI”), more than a hundred million pieces of proprietary content, as well as a decade of learning insights. Our platform also helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning to earning, and we work with companies to offer learning programs for their employees. Chegg is a publicly held company and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Tracey Ford, IR@chegg.com

Media Contact

Heather Hatlo Porter, press@chegg.com

Articoli correlati

Onto Innovation Announces Investor Relations Transition Plan

Business Wire Business Wire -
Michael Sheaffer to retire in July 2024 following a successful search for successorWILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ONTO--Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO)...
Continua a leggere

Tetra Tech Receives Award for Innovative PFAS Water Treatment Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EBJawards--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, received the Environmental...
Continua a leggere

Leonardo DRS Recognized with Prestigious Award for Revolutionary Infrared Sensor

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it has been recognized with the prestigious 2024 Herschel...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php