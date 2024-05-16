Chegg Strengthens its Academic Advisory Board in UK and Australia, Launches New Student Advisory Council

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) today announced the newest members of its Academic Advisory Board, strengthening its presence in the UK and Australia, and further reinforcing its commitment to student learning success and academic integrity. To ensure the student voice is strongly represented alongside that of leading academics, Chegg also launched a new Student Advisory Council.









The newest members of the Academic Advisory Board are:

Professor Emeritus Martin Betts, who has more than 40 years’ experience in academic and senior leadership roles in Australia and the UK. He is CEO and founder of HEDx, an advisory firm to global leaders in higher education in solving critical strategy, reputation, and culture challenges, and a Visiting Professor at Aston University in the UK. He is also the former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Engagement at Queensland’s Griffith University, Australia.

Professor Rose Luckin, who is a Professor of Learner Centred Design at UCL Knowledge Lab and founder of EDUCATE Ventures. She is renowned for her research into the design and evaluation of educational technology, in particular those that leverage artificial intelligence.

Dr. Thomas Lancaster, Senior Teaching Fellow in Computing at Imperial College London. He is an expert in academic integrity and was formerly Associate Dean in Recruitment at the School of Computing and Digital Technologies at Staffordshire University in the UK.

Together, with the founding members of the Academic Advisory Board, launched in October 2021, this group of experts provide feedback on Chegg’s product offerings and strategies. Their insights help the company better understand the needs and challenges of universities and their students.

“Chegg is a forward thinking edtech company that is focused on ensuring students have the tools and support they need to learn with confidence, whilst upholding the highest standards of academic integrity,” said Professor Emeritus Martin Betts. “I hope to bring useful insights to Chegg as it continues to support learners inside and outside the classroom at a time when technology is creating exciting new avenues to advance learning and societal progress,” added Professor Emeritus Betts.

Founding members of the Academic Advisory Board when it was launched in October 2021 are its Chair, Dr. Paul J. LeBlanc, outgoing President of Southern New Hampshire University; Dr. Ann Kirschner, Interim President of Hunter College and Dean Emerita of Macaulay Honors College; Dr. Dana Born, Faculty Chair of the Senior Executive Fellows Program and Lecturer in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government; Dr. Paul Kim, Chief Technology Officer and Associate Dean of the Graduate School of Education at Stanford University; and Ranen Miao, Student Body President Emeritus at Washington University.

“Martin, Rose, and Thomas bring a tremendous depth of knowledge and expertise to our board and I thank them for their incredibly insightful contributions,” said Dr. Paul J. LeBlanc. “The higher education landscape is transforming fast, driven by the evolving needs of the modern student and advances in technology in this digital age. To meet this moment, we need the academic and edtech communities to work together to share knowledge and ideas in support of students.”

Chegg’s new Student Advisory Council aims to amplify student voices and integrate their perspectives into the heart of its learner-centered solutions. Its founding student representatives are its Chair, Ranen Miao, Student Body President Emeritus, Washington University; Catherine Carter, Dean’s Scholar, Student Body Director of Athletics and Co-director of non-profit Lux Resources, North Carolina State University; Clinton Oreofe, Student Body President, Suffolk University; Jay Philbrick, 2024 Truman Scholar serving on the Undergraduate Council of Students, Brown University; Olivia GrafMank, Reno’s Writing and Speaking Center Consultant, University of Nevada; Omaer Naeem, Ervin Scholar, Washington University in St. Louis; and Winnie Zhang, Vice-President of Media at Williams Senior Tech Tutoring Club, Williams College.

“It is my privilege to work with such a dedicated group of student leaders who are passionate about the future of learning and its intersection with technology. We are honored to share student perspectives with Chegg, an innovator in edtech and a champion of student causes like mental health, as it continues to make a meaningful impact on supporting learners when they most need it,” said Ranen Miao, Student Body President Emeritus at Washington University.

About the latest Academic Advisory Board members:

Professor Emeritus Martin Betts has more than 40 years of experience in academic and executive roles in universities in Europe, Asia, Australia, and around the world. As the founder of HEDx, he has created trusted relationships with leading global universities and edtech companies in the US, UK, and Australia. Martin previously served as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Engagement at Queensland’s Griffith University, and he spent a decade at Queensland University of Technology (QUT), as Dean of Faculty for Science, Engineering, IT, Design and the Built Environment. Martin is host of the HEDx podcast and co-authored “The New Leadership Agenda,” “The New Learning Economy,” and “Changing Higher Education for Good,” outlining principles and strategies informing the future of higher education. His dedication to education is deeply rooted in what he sees as the transformational benefits of education in ways that his sister and others have been denied, and he learnt from his dearly departed father that one can make change happen by engaging with people and putting action before talk.

Professor Rose Luckin is a UCL Professor renowned for her research into the design and evaluation of educational technology, in particular artificial intelligence (AI). She was named as one of the 20 most influential people in education in the Seldon List, 2017. Rose has published prolifically in academic journals, books and conference proceedings. Her 2018 book “Machine Learning and Human Intelligence: The Future of Education for the 21st Century” describes how AI can be used effectively to support teaching and learning. Rose is also the founder of EDUCATE Ventures Research Ltd., a London hub for educational technology start-ups, researchers, and educators involved in evidence-based educational technology and leveraging data and AI for educational benefit. Rose has taught in the secondary, further education, and university sectors and is President of the Self-Managed Learning College in Brighton. She has also spent time in university management as a Director of Undergraduate Studies and Pro Vice-Chancellor.

Dr. Thomas Lancaster has been a Senior Teaching Fellow in Computing at Imperial College London since 2018. His prior senior role saw him work as Associate Dean in Recruitment at the School of Computing and Digital Technologies, Staffordshire University in the UK. In other previous positions, he has been employed as a Principal Lecturer at Coventry University and a Senior Lecturer at Birmingham City University, an institution where he worked for over 12 years. Thomas has also held various external roles, notably serving as an external examiner and a subject expert for course approval events. He is best known for his research on academic integrity, an area in which he has delivered keynote presentations, research talks, and staff training for institutions around the world. Thomas’ wider pedagogical research has been based around computing education and his teaching interests, including professional practice for computing students, research and project preparation skills, computer ethics, and supporting students to obtain placements, enhancing their employability. Thomas believes strongly that faculty and students must be supported to work effectively with advanced technologies such as generative AI.

Chegg's Center for Digital Learning was launched to help academics, policymakers, and students find useful information to help them navigate the fast-changing world of higher education in the digital age. We elevate original research, provide resources, and convene conversations to impact educational excellence and meet the evolving needs of the modern student.

Millions of people all around the world learn with Chegg. No matter the goal, level, or style, Chegg helps learners learn with confidence. We provide 24/7 on-demand support, and our personalized learning assistant leverages the power of artificial intelligence ("AI"), more than a hundred million pieces of proprietary content, as well as a decade of learning insights. Our platform also helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning to earning, and we work with companies to offer learning programs for their employees. Chegg is a publicly held company and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG.

