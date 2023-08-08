Chegg Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

Chegg accelerates and enhances personalized learning assistant leveraging advancements in AI

“Chegg outperformed guidance for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA in Q2 and saw year-over-year customer acquisition and retention rates improve during the quarter,” said Dan Rosensweig, CEO & President of Chegg, Inc. “We launched the beta version of our initial generative AI experience in May and feedback has been very positive. We believe we are in an unrivaled position to deliver a unique, personalized learning experience for students because we have the assets, the vision, and the balance sheet that no one else has.”

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total Net Revenues of $182.9 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year

of $182.9 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year Subscription Services Revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $165.9 million, or 91% of total net revenues, compared to 90% in Q2 2022

decreased 5% year-over-year to $165.9 million, or 91% of total net revenues, compared to 90% in Q2 2022 Net Income was $24.6 million

was $24.6 million Non-GAAP Net Income was $37.8 million

was $37.8 million Adjusted EBITDA was $59.8 million

was $59.8 million 4.8 million Subscription Services subscribers, a decrease of 9% year-over-year

Total net revenues include revenues from Subscription Services and Skills and Other. Subscription Services includes revenues from our Chegg Study Pack, Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Math, and Busuu offerings. Skills and Other includes revenues from Skills, Advertising, and any other revenues not included in Subscription Services.

For more information about non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income to net income, and adjusted EBITDA to net income, see the sections of this press release titled, “Use of Non-GAAP Measures,” “Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA,” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook

Third Quarter 2023

Total Net Revenues in the range of $151 million to $153 million

in the range of $151 million to $153 million Subscription Services Revenues in the range of $135 million to $137 million

in the range of $135 million to $137 million Gross Margin between 68% and 69%

between 68% and 69% Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $34 million to $36 million

For more information about the use of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of forward-looking net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2023, see the below sections of the press release titled “Use of Non-GAAP Measures,” and “Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.”

An updated investor presentation and an investor data sheet can be found on Chegg’s Investor Relations website https://investor.chegg.com.

Prepared Remarks – Dan Rosensweig, CEO & President Chegg, Inc.

Thank you, Tracey and welcome everyone to our 2023 Q2 earnings call. Our team executed well, outperforming guidance for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. As the second quarter progressed, we saw year-over-year trends for customer acquisition and retention rates improve, which drove the upside in our results.

We’re entering an exciting new chapter for Chegg, catalyzed by the advances in artificial intelligence. To take advantage of these new opportunities, Chegg has rapidly pivoted because we believe that category-defining companies with strong brand loyalty, sought-after services, and highly valuable data sets, can leverage AI to grow and will create outsized returns.

It’s still early, and since we last reported, we’ve gained greater insights into students’ use and perceptions of AI and how it relates to Chegg. Our recent survey shows, students see ChatGPT and Chegg as complementary with very different use cases. The latest YPulse survey states that while, “GenZ students are using AI to improve their education…they are not comfortable with the exact information ChatGPT puts out.” And it’s become clear to us that a simple, high quality, accurate, personal learning assistant, is needed and we feel we are uniquely positioned to deliver a world class personal learning assistant.

We are moving fast, and launched the beta version of our initial generative experience in May. Feedback has been very positive. Specifically, our students like our simple user interface, which is conversational, and they have always trusted the quality, accuracy, and relevance of our proprietary step-by-step solutions. Our research also shows that 86% of students said that they prefer study help that is reviewed by human subject-matter experts, and 85% said they want it to be personalized to their individual learning needs. So, it is no surprise that engagement from our beta testers is extremely high, and they are interacting more with each question, and are staying for significantly longer sessions.

We appreciate that speed and execution are critical to our success. Our partnership with Scale AI, announced today, will allow us to accelerate our ability to deliver the new Chegg experience starting in the fall and rolling out over the course of the next two semesters.

The new Chegg will combine the best of generative AI with Chegg’s proprietary high-quality solutions and demonstrated ability to improve student outcomes. They can expect to see a much simpler conversational user interface, personalized learning pathways, more in-depth content, and the ability to transform it automatically into innovative study tools, such as practice tests, study guides, and flash cards.

In order to further enhance our competitive moat and lower our costs, we are building our own large language models which gives us the ability to train them specifically for education. Our LLMs will be trained with our unique data sets, and with the help of our 150,000 subject matter experts. We expect to deliver a significantly enhanced and differentiated learning experience for students compared to the generic models that are available today.

And this is just the beginning. I want to give you a sense of how big we believe this TAM-expanding opportunity can be, and how we plan to capture it. We intend to build the largest connected community of learners around the world with a truly scalable, affordable, adaptive learning assistant, by combining the tools, pathways, and the accuracy that students depend on. Chegg’s proven learning taxonomy, along with our deep history of data from schools, classes, and professors, sets us apart. We have said for years that students’ challenges go way beyond the academic needs and now, by leveraging advancements in artificial intelligence, we believe we can make a significant impact on reducing the nearly 40% of students who drop out of the higher education system, and the more than 50% that never enter.

Increasingly students are connecting their academic journey with their skills-based needs in order to be employable in today’s economy. Chegg is developing integrated skills pathways that will help students assess their current proficiency, identify their gaps, and then help them acquire those skills. We are in a great position to do this by leveraging our skills offerings, where we continue to see excellent growth. We also appreciate that students today face a wide variety of personal challenges that can get in the way of graduating on time or at all. We know that if we can connect students to solutions that address some of these issues, such as mental health, food insecurity and financial barriers, we can improve their chances of finishing their education and thriving. We have created a concept video for you which illustrates how this may all come together, which you can review within our Investor deck posted on our IR website.

More than 50% of the world’s population is below the age of 30, and they have increasingly turned online to advantage themselves academically and professionally. Now, aided further by the proliferation of AI, the opportunity for Chegg to serve them, is bigger than ever.

And with that I will turn it over to Andy…

Prepared Remarks – Andy Brown, CFO Chegg, Inc.

Thanks Dan and good afternoon everyone.

Q2 was a good quarter as we exceeded our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, and also delivered strong cash flow. Total revenue was $183 million, driven by Subscription Services revenue of $166 million. During the quarter we had approximately 4.8 million subscribers on our platform. Skills and Other revenue was $17 million, driven by strong growth in Skills, offset primarily by the change in the Required Materials model, which is now a revenue share. Gross margin of 74% came in slightly higher than expected. This along with the revenue beat, contributed to adjusted EBITDA beating guidance, which came in at $60 million, or a 33% margin. Free cash flow was $56 million, the result of strong operating performance and higher interest rates, with interest income contributing $10.7 million in the quarter, an increase of $8.7 million from last year.

We had several items that impacted our GAAP net income for the quarter. These included a gain of $53.8 million from the repurchase of some of our outstanding convertible debt, which was partially offset by a restructuring charge of $5.7 million we announced during the quarter, and a loss contingency of $7.0 million we accrued related to a previous gain taken on an equity investment.

We continue to have a strong balance sheet and drive significant free cash flow. We ended the quarter with $808 million of cash and investments, with total convertible debt outstanding of $773 million at par value, representing $35 million of net cash. As mentioned earlier, we repurchased $427 million of our outstanding convertible debt for $369 million, and used some of the net savings to retire 3.4 million shares of our common stock for approximately $35 million.

We continue to believe the combination of our operating model, balance sheet, and cash flows are among the strongest in the education industry and will allow us to deliver attractive results for our shareholders.

As Dan mentioned, we are rapidly realigning our resources around AI efforts, including partnering with Scale AI to develop the large language models required for our students to have a fully generative, conversational experience rolling out over the next two semesters. We believe our approach of developing and owning these models, versus solely relying on third-party providers will create a truly differentiated and better experience for students at a lower cost.

Now, moving on to guidance. For Q3 we expect:

Total revenue to be between $151 and $153 million,

With Subscription Services revenue between $135 and $137 million,

Gross margin between 68% and 69%,

And adjusted EBITDA between $34 and $36 million.

It is worth noting that we typically experience seasonally lower revenue and margins in Q3. We also have an elevated level of content depreciation from recently acquired professor-led material, which is impacting gross margins. We expect the impact of this to moderate in Q4 and margins to improve.

In closing, we expect the development of AI will allow Chegg to embrace a much larger opportunity over time. We believe there is nobody better equipped to meet the current or future needs of students, than Chegg. We have an industry-leading brand, proprietary data, strong operating model and balance sheet to extend our leadership in the future.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to the operator for your questions.

