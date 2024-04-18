Chegg Reports New Hire Equity Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today announced that on April 12, 2024, its Compensation Committee granted equity awards pursuant to the Chegg 2023 Equity Inducement Plan.





Deena Bahri, Chegg’s newly hired Chief Marketing Officer, received an award of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing 314,685 shares of Chegg common stock in reliance on the employment inducement award exception to New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08. The RSU award will vest with respect to the first 50% of the shares underlying the award after 12 months of Ms. Bahri’s continuous service, and the remaining underlying shares will vest in equal quarterly installments for four quarters, after the completion of each full quarter of continuous service thereafter.

Three additional newly hired employees received, in the aggregate, RSU awards representing 6,671 shares of Chegg common stock, in reliance on the employment inducement award exception to New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08. The RSUs will vest with respect to the first 33 1/3% of the shares underlying each award after 12 months of each respective employee’s continuous service, and the remaining underlying shares will vest in equal quarterly installments for eight quarters, after the completion of each full quarter of continuous service thereafter.

