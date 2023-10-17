Chegg Reports New Hire Equity Grant Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today announced that on October 12, 2023, its Compensation Committee granted equity awards pursuant to the Chegg 2023 Equity Inducement Plan, which was adopted by Chegg’s Board of Directors on October 11, 2023. Dana Underwood, Chegg’s newly hired Chief Product Officer, received an award of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing 243,902 shares of Chegg common stock in reliance on the employment inducement award exception to New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08. The RSU award will vest with respect to the first 25% of the shares underlying the award after 12 months of continuous service, and the remaining underlying shares will vest in equal quarterly installments for 36 months, after the completion of each full quarter of continuous service thereafter.





Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG.

