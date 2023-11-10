Chef José Andrés joins Wonder Group’s Board of Directors

José Andrés’ Jota, an elevated take on classic Spanish tapas, now available at Wonder

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wonder Group, a company founded by serial entrepreneur Marc Lore that is redefining at-home dining and food delivery, today announced that renowned chef José Andrés will join the company’s board of directors to help advise Wonder on future chef partnerships, growth strategies and more.





“As one of the most admired and respected chefs and philanthropists in the world, José brings an incredibly unique perspective to Wonder, one that will help us grow and connect with customers in meaningful ways,” said Marc Lore, founder and chief executive officer of Wonder Group.

Starting November 8th, Andrés’ elevated take on classic Spanish tapas, Jota, will be available at Wonder locations in New York City (Upper West Side and Downtown Brooklyn) and New Jersey (Westfield and Hoboken) for dine-in, pick-up and delivery. As Wonder opens five new locations throughout the tri-state area later this year, Jota will be available for customers in those areas, as well.

Throughout the first five days of Jota’s opening (11/8-11/12), Wonder will donate all of its proceeds to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded by Andrés that is first to the frontlines providing fresh meals in response to crises.

About Wonder Group

Wonder is revolutionizing the food industry by creating the mealtime super app, operating a collection of vertically-integrated, delivery-first restaurants and pioneering a new category of “Fast Fine” dining. Featuring some of the world’s best chefs including Bobby Flay, José Andrés, Nancy Silverton, Michael Symon, Marcus Samuelsson and others, along with award-winning restaurants from across the country including Tejas Barbeque, Di Fara Pizza, Barrio Cafe, Maydan and more, customers can experience any combination of these chefs and restaurants all together in one order for the first time. Everything is made-to-order in a Wonder location and delivered to your door by a Wonder courier, or available for pick-up and dine-in as well. Wonder brings an elevated, curated dining experience to you every time. Visit www.wonder.com to learn more.

Contacts

Josh Kipnis



josh@culturespeed.com