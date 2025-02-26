Checkmk Announces Strategic Investment from PSG

Investment to Accelerate Global Growth, Expand R&D Innovation, and Advance AI-driven Full Stack Observability

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Checkmk, a leading German IT infrastructure monitoring vendor, today announced its strategic partnership with PSG Equity, a leading growth equity firm that specialises in partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to drive transformational growth.

Founded in 2007, Checkmk has become a leader in IT monitoring, providing customers with real-time insights into mission-critical infrastructures across diverse IT environments via a unified, single-pane-of-glass view. Headquartered in Munich, the company provides monitoring solutions for cloud, hybrid, and data centre infrastructures, as well as modern containers and dynamic workloads. Checkmk is trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide and supports a vibrant, global open-source community.

The partnership with PSG marks the beginning of Checkmk’s next phase of growth. The strategic investment will bolster the company’s research and development efforts and will accelerate plans to scale its international footprint – all while continuing to deliver its high-ROI solutions to organisations that demand excellence in both product performance and customer experience.

“Partnering with PSG is a significant milestone for Checkmk,” said Jan Justus, CEO of Checkmk. “This investment validates our position as a market leader and provides the resources we need to drive innovation and scale further. With PSG’s backing, we look forward to expanding our platform’s capabilities and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our global customer base.”

Christian Stein, Managing Director, and Matthieu Sagnier, Director, at PSG Equity, added, “We have been following Checkmk’s remarkable journey closely over the past few years and see strong potential for it to scale into a global powerhouse in hybrid full-stack monitoring. We are thrilled to bring our extensive experience in building global software champions to support Checkmk’s exceptional team in driving sustainable growth and innovation. Together, we are confident that Checkmk will remain at the forefront of the industry, expanding its international reach and continuing to shape the future of observability.”

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About Checkmk

Checkmk ensures IT infrastructures operate at peak performance by providing comprehensive monitoring for cloud, hybrid, and data center environments, as well as modern container infrastructures and networks.

As the platform for observability in the hybrid world, Checkmk integrates seamlessly with key enterprise IT tools, combining enterprise-grade scalability and automation with the extensibility of open source software.

Trusted by tens of thousands of users in over 70 countries, Checkmk helps organizations achieve high availability, proactively prevent outages, and minimize Time-To-Resolution. For more information, visit www.checkmk.com.

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed over 140 companies and facilitated over 500 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris and Tel-Aviv. For more information, visit www.psgequity.com.

pro-psg@prosek.com