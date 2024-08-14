Checkmarx Welcomes Technology Leader Inbal Shani to its Board of Directors

Seasoned general manager and chief product officer brings years of success in maximizing customers’ business-critical outcomes

PARAMUS, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Checkmarx, the industry leader in cloud-native application security, has appointed long-time technology industry leader Inbal Shani to its Board of Directors. Shani will leverage decades of executive experience in innovative technology companies to her new position on the board, where she joins Checkmarx CEO Sandeep Johri, the company’s founders Maty Siman and Emmanuel Benzaquen and Hellman & Friedman Partner Tarim Wasim, among others.









“I’m extremely pleased to welcome Inbal to our Board of Directors,” said Sandeep Johri, CEO at Checkmarx. “Her long track record of leadership and innovation with some of today’s leading technology organizations will help Checkmarx further develop our strategy and aid our focus on delivering long-term value and protection to our enterprise customers around the world.”

Shani is the Chief Product Officer and Head of Research and Development at Twilio Communications, leading all aspects of product strategy, innovation and software development. With more than 25 years of experience in automotive, aerospace, cloud and retail industries, her expertise spans across the entire tech stack. Before joining Twilio, Shani led research and development, marketing and go-to-market teams at GitHub, Amazon/AWS and Microsoft.

Having served as a general manager and chief product officer for most of her career, Shani specializes in crafting solutions that maximize customers’ business-critical outcomes. She is among the pioneering technologists who first applied AI to solve complex technical and business problems. Shani holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Tel Aviv University and a B.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering from the Israel Institute of Technology.

“I’m a builder at heart, and I’m thrilled to join the Checkmarx board. Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to lead the development of products across the stack, from autonomous vehicles and robots to natural language processing, cloud, developer tools and more recently communication,” Shani said. “My passion for developer productivity drives my excitement about this opportunity. With the rise of AI lowering barriers to entry, we also face new security threats. Ensuring security by design for every developer is more critical than ever and I’m eager to contribute to Checkmarx’ mission in this pivotal time.”

For more information on Checkmarx, its mission and its market-leading Checkmarx One enterprise AppSec platform, visit the website.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leader in application security and ensures that enterprises worldwide can secure their application development from code to cloud. Our consolidated platform and services balance the dynamic needs of enterprises by improving security and reducing TCO, while simultaneously building trust between AppSec, developers and CISOs. At Checkmarx, we believe it’s not just about finding risk, but remediating it across the entire application footprint and software supply chain with one seamless process for all relevant stakeholders. We are honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, including 40 percent of all Fortune 100 companies.

