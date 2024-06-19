Checkmarx and DXC Technology Team Up to Deliver Scalable, Holistic Application Security Worldwide

Enhanced collaboration will reduce risk, improve software quality and accelerate digital transformation and cloud migration for global enterprises

PARAMUS, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Checkmarx, the industry leader in cloud-native application security for the enterprise, is stepping up collaboration with DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, to offer robust and fully scalable application security (AppSec) programs and services around the world. DXC Technology will now sell and support the Checkmarx One™ application security platform at its customer sites to enable enterprise-grade, comprehensive protection across the software development life cycle and help them find and fix software vulnerabilities faster.





Together, Checkmarx and DXC Technology have over 5000 experts and a vast ecosystem of partners to design, build, deliver and support holistic application security programs to:

Protect all applications and application footprints on a single platform that covers the entire software development life cycle (SDLC), from code to cloud

Reduce cost and risk while improving customer outcomes

Help organizations take applications to market faster

Tailor and customize services to match each customer’s needs

“DXC and Checkmarx have built a powerful relationship to significantly reduce risk and ensure faster innovation for enterprise organizations around the world,” said Yigal Elstein, Chief Revenue Officer at Checkmarx. “The enterprise has a critical need to speed and scale business-critical projects without compromising application security, including digital transformation and cloud migration​. Checkmarx and DXC deliver a real solution through Checkmarx One with DXC’s global reach that enables alignment of processes, tools and methodologies across regions and business units.”

Remarked Roger Smith, Global Testing and Digital Assurance Practice Leader at DXC, “I’m excited about the new partnership with Checkmarx and the advanced capabilities of the Checkmarx One platform as an integral part of DXC Application Security on Demand services to proactively integrate security into the development lifecycle through developer-friendly features that accelerate speed to value.“

In addition to selling and supporting Checkmarx One, DXC will provide the following services:

Application security strategy and consulting​

Comprehensive application threat analysis

Project-level optimization to ensure high-fidelity results and priority-based remediation

Query customization, triage and remediation

Static, dynamic, API , IaC security testing​

, IaC security testing​ Open-source software composition analysis​

Migration​ to Checkmarx One

Purpose-built for enterprise cloud development, Checkmarx One is a highly scalable platform that addresses the need to close application security gaps while speeding time to delivery. The platform integrates into any workflow or tool, delivering security with the speed, scale and flexibility to support the latest development requirements, seamlessly working with all modern frameworks and development infrastructures through webhook integrations, a standard set of APIs or command-line interface. Checkmarx One dramatically improves the end-to-end developer experience of AppSec while expanding the AI-driven security capabilities across the platform, its reporting and analytics capabilities and its software Supply Chain Security solution.

For more information on the Checkmarx One solution and services available at DXC Technology, visit this page.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is trusted by enterprises worldwide to secure their application development from code to cloud. Our consolidated platform and services balance the dynamic needs of enterprises by improving security and reducing TCO, while simultaneously building trust between AppSec, developers, and CISOs. At Checkmarx, we believe it’s not just about finding risk, but remediating it across the entire application footprint and software supply chain with one seamless process for all relevant stakeholders. We are honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, including 40 percent of all Fortune 100 companies.

Follow Checkmarx on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Contacts

Katie Brookes



Merritt Group for Checkmarx



brookes@merrittgrp.com