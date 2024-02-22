Checkmarx Accelerates Growth of Cloud-native Application Security Platform as Enterprises Seek to Secure Applications from Code to Cloud

Annual recurring revenue from cloud-native Checkmarx One platform tripled year over year as company scans over a billion lines of code per month and builds robust technology partner ecosystem

PARAMUS, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Checkmarx, the leader in cloud-native application security, has announced significant growth and momentum during 2023, including a more than 200% increase in annual recurring revenue from its enterprise application security platform Checkmarx One. As one of the pioneers of application security that is continuing to innovate in the age of generative AI and digital transformation, the company’s growth is fueled by the need for today’s enterprise and large public-sector organizations to secure their entire application footprints.









Checkmarx’ accelerated growth rate reflects the significant upsurge in application development, with the market for products that support DevSecOps (development, security and operations) practices expected to grow to $13.8 billion in 2027. 1 Further, as the company’s own security research team has illustrated, risks relating to the use of open source software as part of the software supply chain have risen dramatically.

During the past year of rapid growth, Checkmarx added more than 300 new customers to its roster. Today the company serves 60% of the Fortune 500 and half of the Fortune 50. Enterprise demand for Checkmarx’ comprehensive application security solutions led to the addition of new staff in various regions served by the company, which includes the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

“As application security risk continues to rise, the world’s biggest enterprises and public-sector organizations demand a comprehensive, cloud-native solution to secure their entire application footprints,” said Sandeep Johri, CEO at Checkmarx. “Day by day, minute by minute, these mission-critical applications support every aspect of our daily lives, so the security of their operations and our data depends on robust, code-to-cloud application security. That’s what we’re delivering with Checkmarx One.”

Business highlights from 2023 include:

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leader in application security and ensures that enterprises worldwide can secure their application development from code to cloud. The company’s consolidated Checkmarx One platform and services address the needs of enterprises by improving security and reducing TCO, while simultaneously building trust between AppSec, developers, and CISOs. Checkmarx believes it’s not just about finding risk but remediating it across the entire application footprint and software supply chain with one seamless process for all relevant stakeholders. The company is honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, which includes 60 percent of all Fortune 100 companies.

