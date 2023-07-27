Checkbook Adds Zelle® Payment Option to Expand Customer Choice

This alliance is set to create a seamless and trustworthy experience for Checkbook users, emphasizing faster and easily accessible financial transactions.

Checkbook, an all-in-one push payments platform, announced its new payout option with Zelle to offer a seamless and trustworthy experience for users, emphasizing fast, secure and easily accessible financial transactions. As of today, Checkbook customers can now pay their recipients instantly with Zelle.





The integration of Zelle’s brand with Checkbook’s innovative technology allows customers to easily get paid via Zelle, ensuring secure money transfers and peace of mind throughout their payment journey. With Zelle, Checkbook reinforces its position as a comprehensive single portal for payments, both digital and physical.

“Our goal at Checkbook has always been to offer our customers a comprehensive suite of payment options with a single API,” says PJ Gupta, CEO and Founder of Checkbook. “By adding Zelle to our payments platform, we are giving customers a modern way to enable faster payments seamlessly.”

The integration between Checkbook and Zelle reflects a shared goal to solve the challenges of push payments by helping people get paid faster and more safely. By leveraging Zelle’s ubiquity, Checkbook aims to empower millions of individuals and businesses with a simple and reliable payment solution that requires little information on the recipient in order to make payments, while giving the recipient the choice of how to get paid.

For more information on how Checkbook customers can benefit from this Zelle solution, visit: www.checkbook.io/product/payments/zelle-payments/

About Checkbook

Checkbook helps businesses make payments at scale. With Checkbook’s modern payments platform, customers can send payments with just an email address or phone number. Recipients do not need to log in, download an app or share sensitive bank account information. Checkbook further enables recipients with a choice on how to get paid across multiple different methods (Zelle, Virtual Cards, ACH, Instant Pay, Real Time payments, printed checks, and mailed checks). This saves time and money over traditional payment methods like paper checks while providing a better experience for our customers, helping them to make the pivotal transition from physical to digital payments. Today, Checkbook is powering the payments engine of many of the world’s largest financial services companies.

