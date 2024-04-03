Chattanooga State Community College Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility to Serve More Than 11,000 Students Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A Tennessee Board of Regents institution, Chattanooga State Community College, has selected YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to help instructors deliver accessible course content to more than 11,000 students throughout southeast Tennessee. The Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) system is the largest system of higher education in Tennessee with 37 community and technical colleges that offer more than 400 programs of study.





YuJa Panorama will replace the institution’s former accessibility tool. The institution was seeking an Accessibility Platform that provides the ability to remediate documents in the D2L Brightspace Learning Management System, as well as robust reporting, and ongoing support and training. In addition to meeting these needs, YuJa automatically generates accessible versions of documents, and provides users with customized website accessibility options they can apply to any webpage. Advanced analytics help identify gaps in accessibility and can inform decisions throughout an institution’s accessibility journey.

The institution also will benefit from YuJa Panorama’s Remediation Engines, which identify, prioritize, and automate the correction of inaccessible content in documents. An Image Accessibility Engine extracts and converts images, including scanned documents and those with handwritten or digital text to ensure accessibility spans an institution’s digital footprint.

“YuJa Panorama is a powerful Accessibility Platform designed to help educational institutions eliminate barriers and create an inclusive learning experience for all students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to extend our reach in Tennessee, and to work closely with Chattanooga State Community College to create inclusive learning environments where all students can thrive.”

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Chattanooga State Community College is a comprehensive community college in the Tennessee Board of Regents System offering associate of arts, associate of science, and associate of applied science degrees. The college is distinguished by its diverse service area population, high market penetration, breadth of curriculum, and impact on the business-industrial-professional community of southeast Tennessee. The college boasts the largest engineering technology, health science, and industrial technology divisions in the statewide system as well as the strongest corporate training activity in the region.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278