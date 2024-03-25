Chase Neinken of Chimney Invited to Present at Alkami Co:lab 2024

Chimney co-founder and chief revenue officer to present My Home Tracker at Alkami Co:lab 2024

Neinken, Chimney’s co-founder and chief revenue officer, was invited to speak at Co:lab 2024 and will host the session, titled “Welcome Home – The Property Tracking Revolution.” In this session, he will demo Chimney’s latest feature within the Chimney Home solution, MyHomeTracker, which allows any homeowner to get personalized information, insights and offers, right within their mobile banking app. Account holders can track their home value, see available equity and get personalized offers within their banking app – even if their mortgage is with someone else. Neinken will also explore the latest trends, insights and analysis from data powered by thousands of homeowners, revealing new opportunities for financial institutions to serve this demographic.

Each year, Alkami Technology, a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider, hosts its annual convention, Alkami Co:lab. This year’s event, held at the Gaylord Texan, will feature the best credit union, bank, fintech, industry analyst, and consultant minds in the country. More than 650 attendees from over 200 financial institutions are expected to attend this event.

“At Chimney, we design our products to elevate the online banking experience and our latest product innovation was developed to empower homeowners by giving them the tools, data and insights they need to manage their biggest investment,” said Chase Neinken, co-founder of Chimney. “I am thrilled to attend Alkami Co:lab this year and to demo our latest product offering, MyHomeTracker, and to share the floor with some of the industry’s most well-respected leaders, institutions, and tech innovators.”

New York-based Chimney delivers modern, interactive tools that help banks and credit unions compete for wallet share in a digital-first world. Winner of the FinovateSpring 2021 Best of Show and FinovateFall 2023 Best of Show, Chimney’s solutions are built for the digital age – designed to engage and win more customers, capture better customer data and move leads faster. The company’s newest product, Chimney Home provides homeowners with actionable advice about their home value, home equity, borrowing power and pre-qualified offers – embedded within the digital banking channels today’s customers prefer. Chimney strives to help financial institutions of all sizes best serve the customers within their communities. That’s why the company is trusted by over 90 financial institutions nationwide, including several top banks and credit unions by asset size. For more information, visit www.chimney.io.

