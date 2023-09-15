Chase Freedom® Announces Q4 2023 Quarterly Categories – Wholesale Clubs, Select Charities and PayPal

Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can cashback on holiday purchases or give back to those in need at select organizations when they activate their Q4 2023 categories

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Chase Freedom announced the rotating quarterly categories for Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers: Wholesale Clubs, Select Charities and PayPal.





“End-of-year celebrations are a highly anticipated time of year for many, but the costs associated with holiday spending can quickly add up,” said Brent Reinhard, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “By offering additional opportunities for cashbacking, Chase Freedom allows our Cardmembers to focus on and be rewarded for the moments that matter most with friends and family this holiday season.”

Starting October 1 through December 31, 2023, Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex Cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases on the following:

Wholesale Clubs*: Whether you are stocking up on holiday party items, gifts for family and friends, or preparing for a holiday dinner, Cardmembers can earn 5% on all the essentials at their favorite wholesale club. *Merchants in this category operate warehouse-style retail stores, sell in bulk, and concentrate on price appeal. These merchants sell a full range of household goods and merchandise, groceries, furniture, electronics, appliances, and auto supplies. These merchants may or may not have membership requirements. Gas, fuel, wholesale specialty service purchases such as travel, insurance, cell phone and home improvement will not qualify in this category. Delivery service merchants will be included if they classify as a wholesale club merchant. Mastercard not accepted at Costco warehouses or at gas stations.

Whether you are stocking up on holiday party items, gifts for family and friends, or preparing for a holiday dinner, Cardmembers can earn 5% on all the essentials at their favorite wholesale club. Select Charities*: Cardmembers can “feel the reward” when they donate to select charities by earning cash back and helping organizations in need. *Includes American Red Cross, Equal Justice Initiative, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, International Medical Corps, International Rescue Committee, Leadership Conference Education Fund, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, National Urban League, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, United Negro College Fund, UNICEF USA, United Way, World Central Kitchen, GLSEN, Out and Equal, Sage

Cardmembers can “feel the reward” when they donate to select charities by earning cash back and helping organizations in need. PayPal*: Cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on eligible purchases made when checking out with PayPal at tens of millions of online businesses. *Purchases made using PayPal at merchants in the current 5% quarterly categories will be awarded a total of 5% Cash Back rewards. Payments made through the Xoom transfer service are not eligible for 5%. Must have/open a PayPal account. Please note, Person-to-Person (P2P) transactions made with your Chase Freedom card on PayPal may be prohibited or not eligible for 5%.

Along with the new 5% rotating categories, Freedom Flex cardmembers also earn 5% back on Chase Travel, 3% cash back on dining and drugstores and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Freedom Flex cardmembers also receive World Elite Mastercard Benefits, including cell phone protection and discounts with Lyft, Shoprunner and more, in addition to Priceless Experiences.

For more information on participating merchants and how to activate Freedom and Freedom Flex’s fourth quarter category offer, visit Chase.com/Freedom or Chase.com/FreedomFlex beginning September 15, 2023.

