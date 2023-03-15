Chase Freedom® Announces Q2 2023 Quarterly Categories – Lowe’s and Amazon.com

Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can kick off spring by earning cash back when they activate their Q2 2023 categories

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Chase Freedom announced the rotating quarterly categories for Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers: Lowe’s (Lowes.com and in-store) and Amazon.com. With the Chase Freedom Q2 categories, cardmembers can kick-start spring while earning 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in these categories from April 1 through June 30, 2023.

“ We are excited to bring back cardmember favorites like Lowe’s and Amazon.com during the time of year when home improvements, outdoor entertaining and spring travel pick up,” said Brent Reinhard, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “ This quarter, we want to give cardmembers diverse opportunities to start cashbacking while enjoying some of their favorite activities.”

Starting April 1 through June 30, 2023, Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases on the following:

Lowe’s: For those looking forward to making interior or exterior spring home improvements such as flooring refreshes, bath remodels, window installations, backyard landscaping or appliance updates, cardmembers can earn cash back while tackling a wide variety of home renovations. (Eligible purchases can be made on Lowes.com and in-store)

Amazon.com: Cardmembers who are in the market for a broad mix of items – from necessities for outdoor entertaining to spring travel essentials – can earn cash back when shopping through Amazon.com, one of the most popular online retailers.

Until March 30, new cardmembers approved for a Chase Freedom Unlimited or Freedom Flex credit card can also earn up to $800 in cash back: $200 after spending $500 on purchases during the first 3 months from account opening, plus up to $600 by earning 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target or Walmart) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year1.

In addition to the rotating quarterly categories and new cardmember offers, Freedom Flex cardmembers also earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase’s Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back on dining and drugstores and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Freedom Flex cardmembers also receive World Elite Mastercard Benefits, including cell phone protection and discounts with Lyft, Shoprunner and more, in addition to Priceless Experiences.

For more information on participating merchants and how to activate Freedom and Freedom Flex’s second quarter category offer, visit Chase.com/Freedom or Chase.com/FreedomFlex beginning March 15, 2023.

1.Grocery store purchases that qualify for both this 5% new cardmember bonus and quarterly 5% cash back will earn a total of 9%.

