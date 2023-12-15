Chase Freedom® Announces a Quarter For You: Cash Back on Grocery Stores, Fitness Club & Gym Memberships, and Self-Care & Spa Services

Cardmembers can bid farewell to the old and embrace the new Chase Freedom Q1 2024 Quarterly Categories for cash back rewards to kick off the new year

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Chase Freedom® announced its new rotating quarterly categories for Q1 2024, which offer Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers the opportunity to kickstart the year focused on health and wellness. Cardmembers can take advantage of 5% cash back at select grocery stores (including Instacart), fitness club & gym memberships, and self-care and spa services as a part of Chase Freedom’s first-ever rotating bonus category theme: A Quarter for You.





“We’re starting 2024 with a fresh twist on resolutions by introducing new themes for Freedom Flex’s quarterly bonus categories,” said Brent Reinhard, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “Think of this as a quarter for YOU! We want our cardmembers to embrace the new and experience the joy of cashbacking while focusing on their health, relaxation and nourishment. With Chase Freedom, your resolutions don’t just feel good, they pay off!”

Starting January 1 through March 31, 2024, Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases on the following:

Grocery Stores1: Kickstart 2024 with the right regimen for the new year and a healthy approach of well-balanced meals with beneficial incentives. Cardmembers can take advantage of 5% cash back on grocery needs at select grocery stores, including Instacart.

Fitness Club & Gym Memberships2: Stick to those New Year’s fitness resolutions and break a sweat while earning more! Cardmembers can now benefit from 5% cash back on select fitness club and gym memberships, helping to achieve those health and wellness goals in the new year.

Self-Care & Spa Services3: While conquering those fitness and nutrition goals, cardmembers can enjoy well-deserved self-care by taking advantage of eligible beauty or recovery treatments at a participating spa or salon. Let 2024 be a year of much-needed R&R while earning a remarkable 5% cash back.

Welcome to a year of cash back celebrations: Alongside 5% cash back on rotating categories, Chase Freedom is offering a sneak peek into how Freedom can make the new year great all year. Throughout 2024, cardmembers can expect to save more on a mix of purchases, feeling the rewards on purchases that revolve around celebrating with loved ones, and those special moments that matter.

For more information on participating merchants and how to activate Freedom and Freedom Flex’s first-quarter category offer, visit Chase.com/Freedom or Chase.com/FreedomFlex beginning January 1, 2024.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.9 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly 80 million consumers and nearly 6 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, more than 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

1 Merchants in this category include supermarkets, merchants that offer a full-service grocery line of merchandise including a deli and bakery as well as smaller grocery stores. Some merchants that sell grocery items are not included in this category; for example, larger stores that sell a wide variety of goods and groceries, such as warehouse clubs, discount stores and some smaller merchants such as drugstores, and merchants that specialize in only a few grocery items. Purchases made at gas stations from merchants who also operate grocery stores are not included in this category. Delivery service merchants will be included if they classify as a grocery store merchant. 2 Merchants in this category include health clubs, exercise, or athletic facilities requiring membership and offering access to services related to physical fitness, such as fitness clubs, fitness centers, fitness studios, gyms, aerobics, cardio fitness and other services such as yoga and cross fit training. Merchants that specialize in offering personalized or therapeutic services such as massage therapy, dietary and weight management counseling and personal training are not included in this category. In addition, some merchants that sell a wide variety of general goods, which may include fitness or athletic apparel, sporting goods, dietary food, health food or similar supplements are not included in this category. Also, certain lodging, hotel, motel, resort and central reservation services offering access to third party facilities that include fitness clubs or gyms are not included in this category unless they classify as a fitness club or gym membership merchant. 3 This category includes self-care and spa services, such as massages, spa treatments, manicures, tanning, and barber and salon services, purchased at merchant locations that specialize in providing these services. Self-Care and spa services are typically provided by licensed professionals, however, services provided by medical professionals will not qualify. Purchases of self-care and spa services at merchants that classify their location in another category, for example spa services purchased in a hotel, will not be included unless the merchant classifies the transactions in this category. Purchases of related products and services, for example hair and skincare products purchased at a salon or an overnight stay at a spa, will also not be included unless the merchant classifies the transactions in this category.

