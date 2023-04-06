<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Chase Corporation Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results
Business Wire

Chase Corporation Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results

di Business Wire

Quarterly Revenue Increased 27.5% Year-Over-Year

Increase in Gross Margin and Free Cash Flow drive debt reduction

Disciplined Company-wide inventory reduction plan progressing given improved supply chain conditions

Customer de-stocking initiatives impacting sales

WESTWOOD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chase Corporation (NYSE American: CCF), a global specialty chemicals company that is a leading manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications across diverse market sectors, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2023.

Fiscal Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Total Revenue grew 27.5% to $94.3 million, and 32.4% to $197.2 million, in the second quarter and first six-months of fiscal 2023, respectively
  • Gross Margin of 36.8% (39.7% excluding our NuCera business) in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to 36.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022; Gross Margin of 35.8% (39.2% excluding our NuCera business) in the first six-months of fiscal 2023, compared to 36.8% in the first-six months of fiscal 2022
  • Net Income was $8.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $9.1 million, or $0.96 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, – with the reduction primarily due to additional $3.1 million ($0.29 per diluted share) incremental amortization expense related to the NuCera business
  • Free Cash Flow was $10.0 million and $14.7 million in the second quarter and first-six months of fiscal 2023, respectively, compared to Free Cash Flow of $1.6 million and $7.0 million in the second quarter and first-six months of fiscal 2022, respectively
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 31.4% to $22.0 million and 36.9% to $47.2 million in the second quarter and first-six months of fiscal 2023, respectively, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $16.8 million and $34.5 million in the second quarter and first-six months of fiscal 2022, respectively

Adam P. Chase, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chase Corporation, said, “Despite the historical second quarter unfavorable seasonal impact on revenue compared to our first fiscal quarter, the Company saw increased inorganic growth with our NuCera business and increased revenue from our Industrial Tapes segment’s specialty products and cable materials product lines compared to our prior year second fiscal quarter.”

Mr. Chase continued, “Consistent with historical patterns, the Company has been impacted by plant shutdowns in Asia due to the Chinese Lunar New Year affecting sales in our Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment and Industrial Tapes segment’s electronic materials product line compared to our first fiscal quarter which contribute to softening sales in both product line’s Asia-focused markets. Additionally, the Company’s revenue has been impacted by customer de-stocking initiatives affecting all business segments due to improved supply chain conditions.”

Mr. Chase added, “Our previously announced inventory reduction plan realized results in the second quarter. This disciplined approach has allowed the Company to make subsequent payments on our Long-Term Debt and improve cash flow. Additionally, we are striving towards relative inventory to pre-pandemic levels.” Mr. Chase, then continued, “As part of our ongoing consolidation and optimization initiative, we have substantially completed the relocation of the Company’s Adhesives, Sealants and Additives product lines from Woburn, MA to our O’Hara Township, PA location.”

Mr. Chase concluded, “The previously announced ERP upgrade to the Oracle Fusion Cloud Platform is progressing well and the upgrade will position us to enhance our business with a more advanced system that will support business expansion and functionality. Chase’s continued commitment to its customers and financial stability would not be possible without the dedicated work of our employees.”

Michael J. Bourque, Chase Corporation’s Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We are pleased with the increased inorganic revenue contributions from our NuCera Business with its integration within our Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment, expanded end markets, customer base reach, and overall product portfolio. As a result of the NuCera acquisition, several purchase accounting adjustments that included incremental depreciation and amortization as well as additional interest expense related to our Long-Term Debt impacted our bottom line compared to the prior fiscal year. However, we are pleased with the increased EBITDA in the second quarter and year-to-date fiscal period over the comparable prior periods.”

Mr. Bourque concluded, “Our disciplined approach and progress made in our inventory reduction initiatives given the stabilization of the macro-economic environment has allowed us to make $35 million in payments on our revolver debt and has increased our revolving debt facility availability to $155 million. Our balance sheet remains healthy with $36.4 million of cash and a current ratio of 4.8 as of February 28, 2023. As such, Chase remains well positioned to continue paying down debt with free cash flow generation and allows us to invest in key strategic and operational initiatives.”

Segment Results

Adhesives, Sealants and Additives

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended February 28,

 

Six Months Ended February 28,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenue

 

$

48,734

 

$

31,780

 

$

104,287

 

$

62,829

Cost of products and services sold

 

 

30,769

 

 

19,838

 

 

67,001

 

 

38,755

Gross Margin

 

$

17,965

 

$

11,942

 

$

37,286

 

$

24,074

Gross Margin %

 

 

37%

 

 

38%

 

 

36%

 

 

38%

Revenue for our Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment increased in the second quarter and year-to-date periods against the comparable prior year periods. The segment revenue increased $17.0 million, or 53% and $41.5 million, or 66% in the current quarter and year-to-date period, respectively. The second quarter and year-to-date revenue increase was predominately due to the inorganic growth from our NuCera business acquired on the first day of fiscal 2023. The remaining revenue increase for the second fiscal quarter and first six-months of the fiscal period was primarily attributed to sales price increases realized over the comparable prior periods and increased demand for our world-wide focused electronic and industrial coatings product line, totaling $1.5 million and $3.4 million in the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2023. Partially offsetting this increase in revenue in the second fiscal quarter was a reduction in revenue in our organic functional additives product line due to decreased customer demand in North America over the comparable prior fiscal quarter, totaling $1.9 million. However, our organic functional additives product line continues to experience a year-to-date increase in sales over the prior comparable period.

Industrial Tapes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended February 28,

 

Six Months Ended February 28,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenue

 

$

36,983

 

$

33,330

 

$

76,060

 

$

66,091

Cost of products and services sold

 

 

23,477

 

 

21,790

 

 

49,196

 

 

44,009

Gross Margin

 

$

13,506

 

$

11,540

 

$

26,864

 

$

22,082

Gross Margin %

 

 

37%

 

 

35%

 

 

35%

 

 

33%

Revenue for our Industrial Tapes segment surpassed the prior year quarter and year-to-date periods against the comparable prior year periods. The segment revenue increased $3.7 million, or 11% and $10.0 million, or 15% in the current quarter and year-to-date period, respectively. Positively impacting sales for the current quarter and year-to-date period was attributed to sales price increases realized over the prior year periods and increased demand for our North American-focused cable materials and specialty products line, totaling $4.5 million and $10.7 million in the second quarter and year-to-date period, respectively. Partially offsetting the overall increase in the second quarter revenue was a reduction in sales volume in our North American-focused pulling and detection product line, totaling $427,000. However, our pulling and detection product line continues to experience a year-to-date increase in sales over the prior comparable period. Tempering the overall increase in revenue for the segment was second quarter and year-to-date reduction in sales volume from our Asia-focused electronic materials product line, totaling $393,000 and $834,000 in the current quarter and year-to-date period, respectively.

Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended February 28,

 

Six Months Ended February 28,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenue

 

$

8,563

 

$

8,843

 

$

16,826

 

$

20,043

Cost of products and services sold

 

 

5,375

 

 

5,283

 

 

10,424

 

 

11,428

Gross Margin

 

$

3,188

 

$

3,560

 

$

6,402

 

$

8,615

Gross Margin %

 

 

37%

 

 

40%

 

 

38%

 

 

43%

Revenue in the Company’s Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment decreased in the current quarter and year-to-date period against the comparable prior year periods. The segment revenue decreased $280,000, or 3% and $3.2 million, or 16% in the current quarter and year-to-date period, respectively. Negatively impacting sales for the segment was a reduction in sales volume for our building envelope product lines over the comparable prior year periods attributed to customer destocking over the comparable period, totaling $1.3 million and $2.6 million in the current quarter and year-to-date period, respectively. Tempering the overall decrease in revenue for the second quarter and year-to-date period was the commencement of delayed projects in the Middle East market coupled with a demand increase that drove sales gains in North American oil and gas markets, totaling $448,000 and $83,000 in the second quarter and year-to-date period, respectively. Tempering the overall decrease in revenue for the second quarter was an increase in sales volume in our coatings and lining systems, totaling $474,000 in the second fiscal quarter. However, our coatings and lining systems product line continues to experience a year-to-date decrease in sales over the prior year comparable period due to prior year excess demand in the prior first quarter from customer inventory increase initiatives due to reactions of supply chain shortages, totaling $972,000 in the year-to-date fiscal period. Tempering the overall decrease in the second quarter and year-to-date segment revenue was an increase in quarter-to-quarter and year-to-date sales in our bridge and highway projects in North America.

About Chase Corporation

Chase Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company that was founded in 1946, is a leading manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications throughout the world. More information can be found on our website https://chasecorp.com/

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are useful performance measures as they are used by its executive management team to measure operating performance, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of its business, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies and to communicate with its board of directors and investors concerning its financial performance. The Company believes Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which the Company operates, and thus provide useful information to investors. However, Chase’s calculation of Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures published by others. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. This press release provides reconciliations from the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP to each non-GAAP financial measure.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking. These may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases including, but not limited to, “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “planned,” “estimated” and “potential.” These forward-looking statements are based on Chase Corporation’s current expectations. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for such forward-looking statements. To comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the Company are not guarantees of future performance and that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties which may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company’s business include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainties relating to economic conditions; uncertainties relating to customer plans and commitments; the pricing and availability of equipment, materials and inventories; technological developments; performance issues with suppliers and subcontractors; economic growth; delays in testing of new products; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations; the effectiveness of cost-reduction plans; rapid technology changes; the highly competitive environment in which the Company operates; as well as expected impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s businesses. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this release or that may from time to time be made by or on behalf of the Company. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties identified in Part I, Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2022.

The following table summarizes the Company’s unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended February 28,

 

Six Months Ended February 28,

All figures in thousands, except per share figures

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenue

 

$

94,280

 

 

$

73,953

 

 

$

197,173

 

 

$

148,963

 

Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of products and services sold

 

 

59,621

 

 

 

46,911

 

 

 

126,621

 

 

 

94,192

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

18,436

 

 

 

13,125

 

 

 

40,043

 

 

 

26,500

 

Research and product development costs

 

 

1,463

 

 

 

1,095

 

 

 

2,954

 

 

 

2,088

 

Operations optimization costs

 

 

638

 

 

 

589

 

 

 

1,291

 

 

 

648

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

Loss on impairment/write-off of right-of-use lease asset

 

 

314

 

 

 

 

 

 

862

 

 

 

 

Loss (Gain) on contingent consideration

 

 

128

 

 

 

(200

)

 

 

434

 

 

 

275

 

Operating income

 

 

13,680

 

 

 

12,433

 

 

 

24,939

 

 

 

25,260

 

Interest expense

 

 

(2,387

)

 

 

(86

)

 

 

(4,525

)

 

 

(173

)

Other income (expense)

 

 

(301

)

 

 

20

 

 

 

(822

)

 

 

397

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

10,992

 

 

 

12,367

 

 

 

19,592

 

 

 

25,484

 

Income taxes

 

 

2,489

 

 

 

3,241

 

 

 

4,365

 

 

 

6,631

 

Net income

 

$

8,503

 

 

$

9,126

 

 

$

15,227

 

 

$

18,853

 

Net income per diluted share

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

1.60

 

 

$

1.98

 

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

 

9,445

 

 

 

9,436

 

 

 

9,444

 

 

 

9,437

 

Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

8,503

 

 

$

9,126

 

 

$

15,227

 

 

$

18,853

 

Interest expense

 

 

2,387

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

4,525

 

 

 

173

 

Income taxes

 

 

2,489

 

 

 

3,241

 

 

 

4,365

 

 

 

6,631

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

2,206

 

 

 

899

 

 

 

4,536

 

 

 

1,776

 

Amortization expense

 

 

5,380

 

 

 

3,042

 

 

 

13,780

 

 

 

6,167

 

EBITDA

 

$

20,965

 

 

$

16,394

 

 

$

42,433

 

 

$

33,600

 

Loss (Gain) on contingent consideration

 

 

128

 

 

 

(200

)

 

 

434

 

 

 

275

 

Operations optimization costs

 

 

638

 

 

 

589

 

 

 

1,291

 

 

 

648

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

Purchase accounting adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,200

 

 

 

 

Loss on impairment/write-off of right-of-use lease asset

 

 

314

 

 

 

 

 

 

862

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

22,045

 

 

$

16,783

 

 

$

47,249

 

 

$

34,523

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended February 28,

 

Six Months Ended February 28,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

8,503

 

 

$

9,126

 

 

$

15,227

 

 

$

18,853

 

Stock based compensation excess tax loss (gain)

 

 

10

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

(131

)

 

 

10

 

Loss on contingent consideration

 

 

128

 

 

 

(200

)

 

 

434

 

 

 

275

 

Operations optimization costs

 

 

638

 

 

 

589

 

 

 

1,291

 

 

 

648

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

Purchase accounting adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,200

 

 

 

 

Loss on impairment/write-off of right-of-use lease asset

 

 

314

 

 

 

 

 

 

862

 

 

 

 

Income taxes *

 

 

(227

)

 

 

(82

)

 

 

(1,011

)

 

 

(194

)

Adjusted net income

 

$

9,366

 

 

$

9,443

 

 

$

18,901

 

 

$

19,592

 

Adjusted net income per diluted share (Adjusted diluted EPS)

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

1.98

 

 

$

2.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* For the three and six months ended February 28, 2023 and 2022, represents the aggregate tax effect assuming a 21% tax rate for the items impacting pre-tax income, which is our effective U.S. statutory Federal tax rate for fiscal 2023 and 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended February 28,

 

Six Months Ended February 28,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

12,433

 

 

$

2,854

 

 

$

19,191

 

 

$

8,757

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(2,408

)

 

 

(1,273

)

 

 

(4,460

)

 

 

(1,769

)

Free cash flow

 

$

10,025

 

 

$

1,581

 

 

$

14,731

 

 

$

6,988

 

 

Contacts

Investor & Media Contact:
Jackie Marcus or Ashley Gruenberg

Alpha IR Group

Phone: (617) 466-9257

E-mail: CCF@alpha-ir.com

or

Shareholder & Investor Relations Department

Phone: (781) 332-0700

E-mail: investorrelations@chasecorp.com
Website: www.chasecorp.com

Articoli correlati

Liberty Media Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) will host a conference...
Continua a leggere

Vroom to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 9, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for May 10, 2023NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform...
Continua a leggere

IQVIA to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Results on April 27, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV) will announce its first-quarter 2023 financial results before the market...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Liberty Media Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire