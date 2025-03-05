CharmHealth Opens Fifth Annual Innovation Challenge to Spur New Healthcare Solutions and Accelerate Time to Market

Innovators, Entrepreneurs, Students, Nonprofits and Philanthropists Invited to Submit Proposals

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CharmHealth--CharmHealth, a leader in healthcare technology solutions for providers, today announced the launch of its 2025 Innovation Challenge. For the fifth consecutive year, this prestigious competition will offer a platform for innovators, entrepreneurs, students, nonprofits and philanthropists to present fresh ideas and solutions to the investors, incubators and partners who can help them transform healthcare delivery, efficiency and accessibility.

“The Innovation Challenge represents the heart of what we believe — fostering breakthrough ideas that can solve the most pressing challenges in healthcare,” said Pramila Srinivasan, Ph.D., CEO of CharmHealth. “We provide mentorship, valuable industry connections, and funding pathways that help innovators efficiently take the best version of their solution from concept to market. This ultimately strengthens our entire ecosystem as we work together to improve healthcare systems, experiences and outcomes.”

For the 2025 Innovation Challenge, CharmHealth seeks proposals in the following categories:

Hardware-Accelerated AI

Agentic AI

Tech-Led Innovations

Mobile Health Applications

Healthcare Accessibility

Social Change Solutions

From the submissions, 15 finalists will be selected to present their innovations at Pitch Day during the Charmalot annual user conference, taking place Sept. 19-21, 2025, in Berkeley, California.

Built to Create the Future of Healthcare

The CharmHealth Innovation Challenge stands out among startup competitions because of its targeted focus on digital health and electronic health records (EHRs); it is designed to support entrepreneurs dedicated to improving healthcare through technology.

Beyond financial awards, winners gain access to expert mentorship, hands-on workshops, and integration opportunities with CharmHealth’s EHR platform. CharmHealth also provides connections to potential customers, partners and investors through its recently introduced CharmHealthHub, facilitating real-world adoption and scaling opportunities. This setup enables burgeoning healthtech companies to tap into unparalleled resources so that they can make an impact on the future of care.

Last year’s winners include Tina John, founder and CEO of Veera, supporting postpartum mothers in early stages of motherhood and breastfeeding; Olga Muller and Olga Ryzhikova, founders of Kepler Team, an innovative software development boutique-style agency known for its proprietary product engineering framework; and Joe Cody, founder of Grain Fertility, a comprehensive fertility tracking and organization system.

“The CharmHealth Innovation Showcase was a fantastic opportunity for us to share our vision for helping improve care coordination and information exchange between patients undergoing fertility treatments and all of the doctors that manage their health,” said Cody. “Not only was I able to meet amazing founders who are all working toward improving our health care system, I was impressed with the forward-thinking approach CharmHealth and the hundreds of attendees had in helping to better serve patient needs. I look forward to continuing to work with CharmHealth, their customers, and other founders through the ecosystem to help support patients.”

Call for Proposals

Innovation Challenge participants are asked to submit their own custom applications that can address the wide range of security and IT challenges that plague the healthcare space. In addition to presenting their solution at Pitch Day, finalists also have the chance to integrate their product or service with CharmHealth’s platform and feature their innovations on CharmHealthHub, gaining direct market access, distribution channels, and broad exposure to potential customers and partners.

All Innovation Challenge entries will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges with expertise in healthcare technology and innovation. CharmHealth offers cash prizes for each of the Challenge’s six categories: $10,000 for first place, $5,000 for second place, and $2,500 for third place.

Individuals, startups and organizations interested in participating can submit their proposals free of charge through the official Innovation Challenge website at www.charmhealthchallenge.com. The submission deadline is July 31, 2025.

For detailed information about the CharmHealth Innovation Challenge, including eligibility, submission guidelines, and key dates, visit the Challenge website or contact innovate@charmhealth.com.

About CharmHealth

CharmHealth is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions that empower healthcare organizations to deliver efficient, high-quality care. With a focus on interoperability, patient engagement, and streamlined workflows, CharmHealth offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern healthcare. For more information on CharmHealth, visit www.charmhealth.com. To get breaking news, follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook and @charmhealth.

All brand names and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

Dottie O’Rourke, for CharmHealth

TECHMarket Communications

650-344-1260

CharmHealth@techmarket.com