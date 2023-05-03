charity: water Selects Cloudinary’s Digital Asset Management Solution to Improve Image and Video Workflows and Drive Stronger Donor Engagement

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud–Today, Cloudinary, the image and video platform that powers many of the world’s top brands, announced that charity: water, a nonprofit organization working to make clean, safe water accessible worldwide, has deployed Cloudinary’s award-winning Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution, Assets. Cloudinary Assets will enable charity: water to streamline the management of its image and video assets, bring high-quality visual communications to market more efficiently, and improve the ROI of its other technology investments.

More than 770 million people globally lack basic access to clean and safe drinking water and charity: water is on a mission to change that. From its inception, the organization has been committed to transparency with donors, keeping them informed about exactly how and where their donations are being used. Today, that means managing images and videos sourced from more than 120,000 water projects in 29 countries, which became increasingly challenging with existing platforms such as Dropbox.

“We wanted to improve our time-to-market and overall asset usability and transparency across the organization. Simultaneously, we needed a solution that was easy to integrate, flexible with API-first platforms, and affordable,” said Sean Lee, VP of IT, charity: water. “After evaluating competing solutions, we were impressed with how seamlessly Cloudinary Assets could integrate with our systems, how easy it is to use, and how quickly it would reduce load times across our digital properties.”

With Cloudinary, charity: water will be able to upload, automate and deliver images and videos from multiple sources to multiple channels, at a scale that matches its ambitious global mission. The intuitive solution introduces a single source of truth for all assets, introduces much more robust management features, and provides access control for internal users and external support teams. By automating time-consuming tasks such as asset tagging and optimization, charity: water will be able to direct resources more efficiently to make an optimal impact.

“Nonprofits have a responsibility to generate massive impact with small budgets, and to ensure every dollar invested produces exceptional returns. The threshold for validating indirect investments such as those in technology infrastructure is particularly high,” said Genevieve Haldeman, VP of corporate marketing, Cloudinary. “At the same time, because competition for donor dollars and attention has never been tougher, nonprofits must make sure they maximize the impact of their most powerful storytelling assets: images and videos of real-world impact. We are proud to provide technology to innovative nonprofits like charity: water so that they can continue to make a positive difference in our global community.”

Cloudinary offers a significant discount to all eligible nonprofit organizations, as well as a generous free tier for any organization managing a more limited scale of assets. To learn more about Cloudinary’s Nonprofit Program, visit https://cloudinary.com/solutions/industries/cloudinary-for-nonprofits.

About charity: water

Since charity: water was founded in 2006, the nonprofit has been chasing one ambitious goal: ending the global water crisis. And while the water crisis is huge, charity: water remains optimistic. The organization has a strong understanding of how to solve the problem and progresses every day thanks to the help of local partners and supporters. charity: water believes that if the world works together, everyone can and will have access to life’s most basic need – clean and safe water. For more information, visit https://www.charitywater.org/.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary’s mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With 60 billion assets under management and 10,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators, and marketers looking to manage, transform and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands, including Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Peloton, and Petco, are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction, and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

