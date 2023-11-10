Home Business Wire Chargeway Launches Innovative 2.0 Update to Simplify EV Charging
Chargeway Launches Innovative 2.0 Update to Simplify EV Charging

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chargeway, the innovative Portland-based company that has revolutionized electric vehicle (EV) charging with its user-friendly visual system, is proud to announce the release of Chargeway 2.0. This major update brings a sleek new user interface and features designed to make EV charging and trip planning more straightforward than ever before.




The latest version introduces an array of features such as:

  • A redesigned user interface (UI) for effortless navigation across various stations and trips.
  • Real-time updates on the availability of public charging stations from major networks.
  • An enhanced trip planner that takes into account weather conditions, driving speed, and recommends the optimal charging power level for efficient energy use.
  • Accurate charge time estimates for each station and charger, personalized to the user’s specific EV model and battery settings.

“Chargeway may look fresh with its updated visuals, but the improvements run much deeper,” said Matt Teske, Chargeway’s Founder and CEO. “The addition of real-time station availability and tailored charging time estimates means drivers can save time — a benefit we know is highly valued.” The new Chargeway experience is not just about better functionality but also personalization. With the vehicle profile feature, users can quickly customize their EV’s appearance in the app, streamlining station finding and trip planning in a uniquely individual way.

The Chargeway 2.0 update is a testament to the company’s commitment to simplifying the EV charging experience. It is available for download on iOS and Android devices starting November 10th.

About Chargeway

Chargeway is a pioneering software and communication platform dedicated to simplifying the EV charging experience. By employing an intuitive color and number system, Chargeway has developed a simple visual language for identifying EV plug types and charging speeds, assisting drivers in the transition from gasoline to electric-powered vehicles. For additional information about Chargeway’s software and mobile app, please visit www.chargeway.net, or download the app for iOS or Android.

