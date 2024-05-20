ChargeTronix Introduces 480 kW Nexus Distributed Charging System for Fleets That Can Charge up to Six Electric Vehicles Simultaneously

The distributed system can charge a 300 kWh or more Class 6 to 8 EVs in as little as 30 to 45 minutes and has the ability to charge up to six vehicles simultaneously, making it a critical source for fast and medium-dwell charging needs

The new distributed system as well as other fleet chargers from ChargeTronix will be on display for the first time at ACT Expo on May 20-23 in Las Vegas at Booth #4326

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChargeTronix, a leading global provider of reliable and intelligent electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today introduced its new 480 kW Nexus Distributed Charger, which is designed to support the charging needs for commercial fleets as they shift to electric trucking.









With the electric truck market forecasted to grow by more than 54 percent on average each year between now and 2030, having scalable charging infrastructure will be essential for supporting fleets’ seamless transitions. With up to 480 kW of available power and dynamic power sharing, Nexus Distributed Charger is the first system to allow charging for up to six commercial vehicles at a time from a single power cabinet. It can also charge a 300 kWh Class 6 to 8 EVs in 30 to 45 minutes or enable longer dwell times for multiple trucks during peak downtime periods.

“As the demand for electric trucks grows, acquiring an all-electric fleet is only half of the equation for fleet operators,” said Stephen Israel, Vice President of Operations at ChargeTronix. “Having charging infrastructure that provides dynamic power sharing in 40 kW power increments enables the operator to optimize charging to align with their duty cycle. With flexible solutions such as our new Nexus Distributed System, operators can share long dwell and opportunity charging assets.”

“Developing and installing charging infrastructure for electric fleets is a complex but necessary process for the transition to electric vehicles to become a reality,” said Xavier Landavazo, CEO of ChargeTronix. “Our latest distributed charger highlights our commitment to providing a breadth of innovative charging solutions to meet fleet operators’ unique needs.”

ChargeTronix will showcase the Nexus Distributed Charging System alongside its lineup of commercial fleet products during the 2024 ACT Expo, taking place on May 20-23 in Las Vegas. Located at booth #4326, the product lineup will be available for viewing and demonstrations, along with expert guidance from the product team on installation, implementation, and maintenance. In addition to the 480 kW Nexus Distributed Charger and the accompanying Nexus Dispenser Towers, the list of products being shown include:

180 kW Apex DC Fast Charger, which offers a broad voltage range from 150 to 1,000 VDC, accommodating various EV needs. ChargeTronix also offers Apex chargers that can cover up to 360 kW output, depending on the number of power modules in the unit.

Phoenix Bidirectional Charger: (V2G), which enables two-way electricity flow between electric vehicles and the power grid supporting power ranges from 20 to 60 kW.

Flux AC Chargers, including the 48 Amp and 80 Amp Flux AC single and double chargers. The Flux AC chargers deliver up to 11.52 kW, enabling quick and efficient EV charging for both commercial and residential uses.

ChargeTronix is committed to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles by providing industry-leading charging infrastructure and end-to-end solutions for all customer segments. With the ability to provide the product and manage the permitting and installation processes from start to finish, the company is well-suited to develop the complex but necessary infrastructure to make electric trucks a reality in North America.

