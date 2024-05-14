ChargePoint to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on June 5, 2024

Home Business Wire ChargePoint to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on June...
CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT), a leading provider of networked solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended April 30, 2024, on June 5, 2024. ChargePoint will host a conference call to review the company’s financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.


A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com). A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoint’s investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

Contacts

ChargePoint
John Paolo Canton

Vice President, Communications

JP.Canton@chargepoint.com

AJ Gosselin

Director, Corporate Communications

AJ.Gosselin@chargepoint.com
media@chargepoint.com

Patrick Hamer

Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Patrick.Hamer@chargepoint.com
investors@chargepoint.com

