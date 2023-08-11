ChargePoint to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY2024 on September 6, 2023

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT), a leading provider of networked hardware and software solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on September 6, 2023. ChargePoint will host a conference call to review the financial results at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST) on the same day.





A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of ChargePoint’s investor relations website. (investors.chargepoint.com) A replay will be posted to the same site after the conclusion of the webcast, and archived there for one year. A copy of the press release, including the financial results, will be available on ChargePoint’s investor relations website at 1:10 PM PST prior to the commencement of the webcast.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail, and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 172 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network on average every second. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

