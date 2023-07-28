ChargePoint Secures $150 Million Revolving Credit Facility with JP Morgan, HSBC, Citi and Goldman Sachs

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced a new credit agreement which provides for a $150 million revolving credit facility led by J.P. Morgan Chase Bank as Administrative Agent and Joint Lead Arranger, HSBC Innovation Banking as Joint Lead Arranger, and both Citi and Goldman Sachs as Documentation Agents.





“This $150 million credit facility with four global banking partners strengthens our ability to grow with our market opportunities and is consistent with our corporate financing strategy,” said Rex Jackson, CFO of ChargePoint. “This facility reinforces ChargePoint’s strong standing with capital sources, and our dedication to maintaining a solid balance sheet while we pursue our stated goals of generating positive adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flow by the end of calendar 2024.”

The credit facility is currently undrawn. Additional information regarding this announcement may be found in a Current Report on Form 8-K that ChargePoint intends to file today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail, and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 172 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network on average every second. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including statements regarding our ability to generate positive adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flow by the end of calendar 2024. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: macroeconomic trends including changes in or sustained inflation; prolonged and sustained increases in interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy which may reduce demand for our products and services; geopolitical events and conflicts; adverse impacts to our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions, component shortages, and associated logistics expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our ability as an organization to successfully acquire and integrate other companies, products or technologies in a successful manner; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased demand for installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales of charging stations for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; our reliance on contract manufacturers, including those located outside the United States, may result in supply chain interruptions, delays and expense increases which may adversely affect our sales, revenue and gross margins; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on our revenue and gross margins due to delays and costs associated with new product introductions, inventory obsolescence, component shortages and related expense increases; adverse impact to our revenues and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by us; the effects of competition; risks related to our dependence on our intellectual property; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 8, 2023, which is available on our website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

